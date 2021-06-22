Here are 10 amazing deals on apps including Parallels Pro and Blinkist

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Getting the most out of your smartphone, tablet or computer means having software that can put your hardware to use in a way that meets all your needs. That means finding the right apps and programs to bring out the best from your device.

However, just knowing the types of software you need isn’t enough when you’re looking through an App store clogged with adware and microtransactions. Below are ten deals on tried and true productivity, performance and professional programs that can enhance your experience, and you won’t find them anywhere on Amazon.

iMazing iOS Device Manager

This app can add a level of customization to how you manage the data and files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod. iMazing works with any documents or media, so it comes in handy when you need to copy files between devices, especially if you’re upgrading from an old phone to a new one. This single app can give you total control over your data to make day-to-day file transfers more efficient.

Get iMazing iOS Device Manager for $20 (reg. $44), a savings of 55 percent.

Speakly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Learning a new language is tough, especially without a tutor. Speakly is one of the most useful resources you can find to help you add a new tongue to your repertoire. This app uses scientifically proven methods and an algorithm to teach you relevant terms and lessons in one of eight different languages, including Estonian, English, Russian, Spanish and more.

Get Speakly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for $70 (reg. $399), a savings of 82 percent.

Slidebean Presentation Software: Lifetime Subscription (Premium Plan)

Slidebean is an excellent tool if you need to craft engaging presentations and PowerPoints often but don’t have the time or expertise to make them visually stunning. This program lets you customize a range of templates, color palettes and fonts to change the look and feel of a presentation in moments. It also gives you access to a myriad of other customization options while also doing much of the design work for you.

Get a Slidebean Presentation Software: Lifetime Subscription (Premium Plan) for $50 (reg. $1,140), a savings of 95 percent.

Camtasia 2021 + One Year of Maintenance

Video editing programs are complex and come with an unforgivably steep learning curve. Luckily, Camtasia is one of the most accessible editing apps available. It lets you record your screen and webcam while also giving you a large menu of templates, effects, assets and audio to choose from when crafting your own videos.

Get Camtasia 2021 + One Year of Maintenance for $199 (reg. $299), a savings of 33 percent.

Startups.com Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

A subscription with Startups.com gives you access to a large library of useful resources that will help entrepreneurs work towards a more successful business. 650 videos, over 1,000 guides and advice from thousands of mentors make this service a useful tool for any aspiring startup business.

Get Startups.com Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription now for $50 (reg. $349), a savings of 85 percent.

Design Wizard Pro: Lifetime Subscription

Design Wizard Pro is an intuitive and flexible graphic design program. With it, you can access over one million curated images, 120 fonts and 30,000 design templates that you can use to design your own visual projects. If the library of images, colors and fonts doesn’t fit your needs, you can upload your own assets and use them as easily as you would use Design Wizard Pro’s native features.

Get Design Wizard Pro: Lifetime Subscription for $39 (reg. $599), a savings of 93 percent.

The All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro

This bundle has five award-winning productivity apps that will transform how you use your Mac. The star of the show is Parallels Pro, which gives your Mac access to Windows-exclusive programs and games as if you were running them natively. You’ll also get an excellent contact manager, PDF editor, art designer and a VPN.

Get The All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro for $25 (reg. $876) with code ALLSTARMAC.

Blinkist Premium: 2-Year Subscription

If you don’t have time to power through your read-later list, it’ll only continue to grow. Blinkist transforms over 4,500 of the top-selling nonfiction books and podcasts into easily digestible, 15-minute audio and text explainers. Read or listen to the ideas from many of the titles you’ve been meaning to visit for years and connect with a community of 19 million other Blinkist users.

Get Blinkist Premium: 2-Year Subscription for $99 (reg. $383), a savings of 73 percent.

Pinstriped Call & Meeting Notes Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Pinstriped lets you improve your productivity during calls and meetings. The app lets you organize content into manageable talking points, files links, decisions and action items. It’s a secure, practical tool that will enhance your video conferencing experience.

Get Pinstriped Call & Meeting Notes Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $40 (reg. $300), a savings of 86 percent.

Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription

Résumés are complex documents and crafting them is tedious, especially when you need to customize them to each job application. Rezi helps you to build a résumé that will be more likely to get noticed by employers based on best practices and AI. The program walks you through the process of making your document and gives you recommendations that will improve the likelihood that you will make it to the next stage in the hiring process.

Get Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription for $29 (reg. $540), a savings of 94 percent.

Prices subject to change.

