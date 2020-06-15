Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $250

The 128GB model is also on sale. Currently, it's $100 off, making it $330 instead of $430. When the 10.2-inch iPad was on sale in May, the 128GB model was only $30 off. So if you feel like the 32GB model isn't enough for your needs, this is the time to grab the 128GB variant. If you want to buy the iPad in a particular color, your best bet is to purchase it from Best Buy; Target only has the 32GB model in space gray and gold, and the 128GB model in space gray.

If you don't mind its dated design, there's a lot to like about Apple's entry-level iPad. Engadget's Chris Velazco gave the tablet a score of 86. It features a bright and colorful display, a compelling ecosystem of first- and third-party apps and about 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It's not the fastest iPad in Apple's lineup, but it should have more than enough computing power for most people. All of those same traits make into something a dad would more than likely appreciate as a Father's Day gift. But even if all you're doing is shopping for yourself, it's hard to go with Apple's latest entry-level iPad.

