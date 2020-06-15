Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $250

The 128GB model is also $100 off.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Chris Velazco
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For the third time in as many months, Apple's entry-level tablet is on sale. You can currently get the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad for $250 at Best Buy and Target. The $80 discount matches the best deal we've seen for the device. 

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Best Buy - $250 Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Target - $250

The 128GB model is also on sale. Currently, it's $100 off, making it $330 instead of $430. When the 10.2-inch iPad was on sale in May, the 128GB model was only $30 off. So if you feel like the 32GB model isn't enough for your needs, this is the time to grab the 128GB variant. If you want to buy the iPad in a particular color, your best bet is to purchase it from Best Buy; Target only has the 32GB model in space gray and gold, and the 128GB model in space gray.   

If you don't mind its dated design, there's a lot to like about Apple's entry-level iPad. Engadget's Chris Velazco gave the tablet a score of 86. It features a bright and colorful display, a compelling ecosystem of first- and third-party apps and about 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It's not the fastest iPad in Apple's lineup, but it should have more than enough computing power for most people. All of those same traits make into something a dad would more than likely appreciate as a Father's Day gift. But even if all you're doing is shopping for yourself, it's hard to go with Apple's latest entry-level iPad.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Apple, mobile, iPad, best buy, target, tablet, ipad 10.2, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
The 'Fortnite' doomsday event starts at 2PM ET

The 'Fortnite' doomsday event starts at 2PM ET

View
SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

View
'Star Wars: Squadrons' will let you pilot an X-wing in VR

'Star Wars: Squadrons' will let you pilot an X-wing in VR

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr