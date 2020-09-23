Amazon knocks $200 off the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro

The model on sale runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and that expanded 512GB of storage. You’ll snag the deal by combining default savings with a coupon: the laptop is on sale for $1,649, but there’s a $50 coupon on the product page that will be automatically applied at checkout. You shouldn’t have to do anything to apply the coupon, but just make sure you see those savings in your cart right before you make the purchase. It appears the extra $50 coupon is only available for the 512GB model, but the 1TB version is on sale as well for $1,849, which is $150 off its normal price.

The latest MacBook Pros came out in May and we gave the 13-inch model a score of 87. Apple brought the new Magic Keyboard over to the 13-inch Pro (it was already available on the 16-inch Pro and the MacBook Air), dramatically improving the typing experience. It’s much easier and more comfortable to type on this MacBook Pro thanks to the more traditional scissor-switch keys that have replaced the old butterfly key mechanism. We also like the bright, colorful Retina display on this laptop and its healthy 11.5-hour battery life.

There are some caveats to keep in mind, though. For one, the MacBook Pro has limited port options, including only four Thunderbolt 3 ports. We also still don’t think the TouchBar is necessary and the underside of the laptop can get hot after a while. If you can live with those compromises, this new sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your current laptop situation or invest in the latest MacBook Pro.

