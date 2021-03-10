Apple AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190 at Woot

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190 on Woot little more than a week after they were discounted by the Amazon-owned online retailer. While sporadic deals on the $249 earbuds are the norm, they tend to sell out fast as they remain must-haves for iOS loyalists craving high-quality audio.

Buy apple Airpods Pro at Woot - $190

Chances are you're familiar with the AirPods Pro by now, so consider this a recap for the cheap seats. The trademark all-white earbuds boast excellent true wireless sound, courtesy of active noise cancellation (ANC) and silicone tips that come in three sizes to help "seal" in sound. For those locked into Apple's ecosystem, there's the added benefit of quick pairing that lets you connect rapidly and switch easily between your MacBook, iPhone and iPad. Plus, their IPX4 rating means they are sweat and water resistant, making them a good fit for the gym or home workouts.

In terms of the design, Apple shortened the stem on the Pro earbuds to make them more compact compared to the entry-level AirPods. It also widened and shortened the case that gives you about an hour of use with five minutes of charging. Overall, the battery life lasts five hours, but drops to 4.5 hours of listening or 3.5 hours of talk time when you turn on ANC.

While reports have started to emerge of refreshed AirPods slated for this year, those will inevitably cost more at the outset. So, if you need a replacement pair of earbuds now, or you're ready to upgrade from the original AirPods, the Pros are still your best bet.

