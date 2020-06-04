Tell us if the AirPods Pro are your perfect earbuds

Since their debut in 2016, Apple’s AirPods have become the quintessential true wireless earbuds, thanks to their ease of use. But our reviews of the original and its followup came with caveats: Our reviewer Chris Velazco dinged them on sound quality and comfort issues. This year the company finally rectified those issues with the AirPods Pro. When our resident audio expert Billy Steele took a listen, he found the sound quality to be greatly improved — and that’s before you even factor in the addition of active noise cancellation. They’ve also gotten a redesign, making them more comfortable and secure in your ears. All these improvements added up to a score of 87, which from us amounts to a glowing recommendation.

The AirPods Pro have been on sale fairly frequently since then, and plenty of our readers have snatched up a pair. If that includes you, we’d love to know how Apple’s latest true wireless earbuds are working out. Are they comfortable? Do you like the way they look? And how do you feel about the improved sound, or the addition of ANC? What was the biggest selling point for you, and did you get your money’s worth? Tell us all this and more in a user review here on our product page, and you may see your comments featured in an upcoming roundup article.