Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Tell us if the AirPods Pro are your perfect earbuds

Write a user review here on Engadget.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
43m ago
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
AirPods Pro
Billy Steele / Engadget

Sponsored Links

Since their debut in 2016, Apple’s AirPods have become the quintessential true wireless earbuds, thanks to their ease of use. But our reviews of the original and its followup came with caveats: Our reviewer Chris Velazco dinged them on sound quality and comfort issues. This year the company finally rectified those issues with the AirPods Pro. When our resident audio expert Billy Steele took a listen, he found the sound quality to be greatly improved — and that’s before you even factor in the addition of active noise cancellation. They’ve also gotten a redesign, making them more comfortable and secure in your ears. All these improvements added up to a score of 87, which from us amounts to a glowing recommendation.

The AirPods Pro have been on sale fairly frequently since then, and plenty of our readers have snatched up a pair. If that includes you, we’d love to know how Apple’s latest true wireless earbuds are working out. Are they comfortable? Do you like the way they look? And how do you feel about the improved sound, or the addition of ANC? What was the biggest selling point for you, and did you get your money’s worth? Tell us all this and more in a user review here on our product page, and you may see your comments featured in an upcoming roundup article.

Note: Comments are turned off for this post. Please share all your comments about the earbuds on the AirPod Pro product page.

In this article: apple, airpods, airpods pro, user reviews, calltoaction, thebuyersguide, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

View
'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

View
Sonos Arc review: An upgrade worth the wait

Sonos Arc review: An upgrade worth the wait

View
Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

View
Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update

Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr