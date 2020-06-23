Do Apple's new Mac chips mean ARM has won?

At WWDC, Apple announced a radical change to its computers. The company is dropping Intel as its CPU provider, and will be transitioning its laptops and desktops to custom Apple-designed chips over the next two years. These new processors will be based on Apple’s current smartphone and iPad chips, and they’re launching a development platform that is essentially a mac mini with an iPad Pro’s A12Z crammed into it.
The business side of this is big, Apple is a major customer for Intel, but it’s also important from a computing perspective. Apple’s chips are based on the ARM architecture, a RISC design. ARM underpins pretty much every smartphone and mobile device in the world, but in the last 15 years it’s struggled to gain traction in high-performance computing.