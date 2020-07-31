Apple now offers a single gift card for digital and physical purchases

Apple is now offering a single gift card you can use towards any of its products. The Apple Gift Card is more flexible than the company’s previous cards, since you can use it for the App Store, subscriptions or other digital goods, as well as physical items from the Apple Store or website.
If you receive an Apple Gift Card, you can add the funds from it to your Apple Account Balance. That’s valid for "products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud, and more,” according to Apple’s website. App Store & iTunes gift cards are now redeemable towards your Apple Account Balance too.