Apple is ditching leather to make its products more sustainable

Apple has spent a significant amount of its iPhone 15 event today talking about its environmental bonafides, and part of that is the fact that it will no longer sell leather accessories, including things like iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. The company noted that while leather is popular for things like watch straps, it has a serious impact on the environment, particularly at Apple's scale.

Instead, Apple is introducing a new product called FineWoven that'll replace its leather straps. Visually, they do look quite similar to the leather bands it used to sell — the leather loop and "modern buckle" styles will still be available, just in this new FineWoven material. Apple also confirmed that it is using FineWoven on this year's iPhone cases, as well.

Apple has long had a partnership for the Apple Watch with Hermès, a company known for high-end fashion products including a wide variety of leather products. The collaboration will continue, but Hermès straps won't be made of leather going forward either. It looks like they'll be made of custom Hermès canvas, rubber and other textiles.

There are a number of environmental changes to some other watch bands. The Sport Loop has 82 percent recycled yarn and is carbon neutral. In fact, when getting the new Apple Watch Series 9 with the Sport Loop, that whole package is carbon neutral. Meanwhile, the Nike sport band has "32 percent or more" recycled fluoroelastomer, while the Nike sport loop reuses yarn from previous seasons of bands. This is all part of a big environmental push that the company highlighted in today's event.

