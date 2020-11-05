Apple's new iPad Air returns to an all-time low on Amazon

We gave the new iPad Air a score of 90 in our review for its fast performance and WiFi speeds, as well as its solid battery life. The fact that it supports Apple’s second-gen Pencil is definitely a plus, and it doesn’t hurt that the tablet is available in fun new colors, such as sky blue and green. While the tablet launched with a price that’s $100 higher than its predecessor — and even at $559, it’s still not cheap — we think it’s Apple’s best tablet for the money. Its features and specs are mostly on par with the more expensive iPad Pro, which has prices that begin at $799.

That said, you can also get the base iPad Pro 11-inch model on Amazon for $50 less, if you want the features iPad Air can’t offer: The Pro models have Face ID and four speakers instead of two. They don’t come with Apple’s Magic Keyboard or Pencil either, though, so you’ll have to pay extra for the accessories regardless of which tablet you choose.

