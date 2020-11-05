Apple's new iPad Air returns to an all-time low on Amazon

If you missed Apple’s pre-order promotional deal for the 2020 iPad Air on Amazon, now’s your chance to grab the tablet for the same discounted price. The tech giant’s redesigned iPad Air is now available on the e-commerce website for $559, $40 lower than its original price of $599 for the 64GB WiFi model. Apple sold the tablet for that amount a day before its release in late October, and thus far, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the device.
