Apple will shut down Dark Sky's iOS app and website by the end of 2022

It wasn't a secret that Apple would eventually shut down all of Dark Sky's apps and web tools after buying the company in 2020, and it appears there's finally a firm deadline for that final cutoff for the weather service. Developer David Smith and 9to5Mac have learned that Apple will shutter Dark Sky's iOS app, website and API at the "end of 2022." That's a year later than originally suggested, but you'll still want to plan for a switch if you use the iOS app or any app based on Dark Sky's up-to-the-minute forecasts.

Apple shut down Dark Sky's Android app in August of last year.

There's little doubt that Dark Sky's technology will live on. It plays a role in iOS 14's more detailed weather forecasts (even if the data comes from The Weather Channel), and iOS 15 will add features like next-hour precipitation alerts. However, the closures won't be thrilling if you preferred Dark Sky as a device-independent weather tool.