The latest Apple TV 4K drops to $160 at Amazon

Adorama had a good sale on the latest Apple TV 4K last week, and now it's Amazon's turn. The online retailer has the 2021 set-top box for $160 right now, which is just about a record low. You'll get the sale price thanks to a combination of a discount on the device itself, plus an automatically applied coupon that knocks an additional $9.01 off the price at checkout.

The Apple TV 4K is, admittedly, more expensive than most other streaming devices but we consider it to be the best splurge pick right now. It's also the best option if you live within the Apple ecosystem. It runs on an A12 Bionic chip and supports Dolby Vision and HDR video at 60fps, along with features like AirPlay 3 and screen mirroring. Also, tvOS will support spatial audio later this year, which means you'll be able to experience full Dolby Atmos sound if you have the right pair of AirPods to use with the Apple TV.

But the kicker for this model is the redesigned Siri remote. The previous remote was kind of a hassle to use, but Apple fixed that this year. This one's larger and easier to use thanks to its touch-sensitive directional pad that makes scrolling and flipping through content much smoother. We've also found Siri to be quite useful on the Apple TV 4K, since the voice assistant excels at answering direct queries like "Play Ted Lasso" or "Show me some scary movies."

Siri will also come in handy if you have compatible smart home devices as well. The Apple TV 4K has a built-in HomeKit hub inside, so you can connect devices directly to it. Then, you can ask Siri to show you things like video camera feeds directly on your TV. Overall, while the Apple TV 4K comes at a premium, the extra cost may be worth it for Apple loyalists.

