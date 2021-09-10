Apple TV+ acquires 'Yo Gabba Gabba' and is making new episodes

It's a notable kids' show that will expand the streaming service's library.
Kris Holt
09.10.21
@krisholt

September 10th, 2021
Apple isn't just bringing brand new shows and movies to TV+. It's picking up some existing series to build out the library, but it's selective about which ones to add. After it became the home of Peanuts specials in 2020, Apple has acquired another notable kids' show: Yo Gabba Gabba!.

All existing Yo Gabba Gabba! episodes and specials are coming to Apple TV+. There are 20 new half-hour episodes being made for the service too, as 9to5Mac notes. Apple is working on the episodes with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, which co-own the Yo Gabba Gabba! IP.

Apple previously picked up Fraggle Rock and is rebooting the show with a new season. It was a similar case with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's travel docuseries Long Way Down and Long Way RoundLong Way Up, another show featuring the actors traveling across South and Central America on electric motorbikes, debuted on Apple TV+ last year.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Apple is ramping up its output for the streaming service. According to The Information, Apple plans to add at least one movie or TV show a week in 2022, which would more than double its pace of releases in 2021. The publication's sources also said the company is planning to spend north of $500 million on Apple TV+ marketing this year.

