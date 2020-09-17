Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

A pink and gold Apple Watch Series 5 can be yours for $329 on Amazon

Just days after the new Apple Watch announcements.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
39m ago
Apple Watch Series 5 sale amazon
Apple
With the new Apple Watch Series 6 arriving earlier this week, you can count on previous models going on sale just as sure as Groundhog Day. And true to form, Apple’s Watch Series 5 is already available at Amazon For $330, or $100 off the full retail price — although with one caveat related to color.

The Watch Series 5 introduced the always-on display, one of the biggest improvements in the history of the Watch. That means you no longer have to flick your wrist to check the time, so it works more like a regular watch. While that does affect battery life, you can still get at least a day or two between charges. It’s also highly responsive and easy to hear on phone calls or Walkie Talkie chats. And since it’s just a single generation old, you can count on support for at least a few more years.

Amazon has offered the Watch Series 5 at the same price before, and we’ve even seen it as low as $300 at Walmart. Apple also introduced the $280 Watch SE on Monday, a cheaper option if you don’t need the always-on display or ECG sensor. Finally, the catch with Amazon’s deal is that it’s only available in the 44mm size with the gold aluminum case and pink sports band. If you need the Watch 5’s feature set and don’t mind the colors, however, you can grab it now at Amazon.

In this article: Apple, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch, Amazon, sale, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, news, gear
