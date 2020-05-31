Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale for $300 at Amazon

Apple's latest smartwatch might be easier to justify.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago
Apple Watch Series 5 with Meridian face
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Amazon just made it much easier to consider the Apple Watch Series 5 if you’re looking for a wearable to track your workouts or keep in touch with others. The internet retailer is selling the 40mm GPS model with a Sport Band for $300, or a solid $100 below the official price. It lists for $384, but a coupon for the full discount will automatically apply at checkout. You can get a 44mm version for $330 ($85 off) at the same link, so you’re covered if you prefer a larger timepiece.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon - $300

The Series 5’s only major upgrade over its predecessor is the always-on display, but it’s a dramatic one — it fundamentally changes how you use the Apple Watch, making it easy to glimpse the time or your workout progress without flicking your wrist. It gives your watch more character when you’re not using it, too. And apart from that, this is still a highlight capable watch with good fitness tracking (if not as robust as more dedicated watches), brisk performance, a rich app ecosystem and clever features like Apple Pay and noise level detection.

It’s not flawless. The always-on screen doesn’t hurt battery life as much as you might think, but you’ll likely want to charge every day (thankfully, this is very easy). There’s a wide array of highly customizable watch faces built-in, you can’t officially add your own. And of course, you need an iPhone just to use this in the first place — you’ll need to turn elsewhere if you have an Android phone. At $300, though, the Series 5 is an easy sell if you’re firmly in the iPhone camp and want a quality all-purpose wearable.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
