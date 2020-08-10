Apple’s first watchOS 7 public beta is now available

Apple has released the first public beta for watchOS 7. You can start the process of downloading the software by visiting the company’s website.
While Apple has for years allowed people to check out its tentpole iOS and macOS updates before they’re publicly available, 2020 is the first year that it has done a public beta for a new watchOS release. However, you may not want to jump at the opportunity. To start, you’ll need to download and install iOS 14 on the iPhone you have paired with your Watch. Apple also warns your data may not be backward compatible. Moreover, some features, such as VoiceOver, currently don’t work in watchOS 7.