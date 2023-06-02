Apple's AirTag 4-pack is just $80 right now Each AirTag is $8 less than its retail price.

If you've been debating whether to pick up some Apple AirTags, now might be the time finally to go for it. The AirTag 4-pack currently has a 20 percent discount, dropping from $100 to $80. Not only does this bring the pack close to its all-time-lowest price, but it makes each AirTag only $20 — $8 less than buying one on its own. So, in a sense, it's a buy three get the fourth free sale, with four extra dollars saved for a coffee.

AirTags pair to your iPhone or iPad in one tap with their live location available in the Find My app alongside your friends and other devices. Its small frame — about an inch and a quarter in length and width — is water and dust resistant with an included battery that requires replacing about once a year. You can get detailed instructions to reach your AirTag on newer iPhone models thanks to Ultra Wideband technology or put it in "Lost Mode" to immediately receive notifications if it pings off another person's device.

You can slip your AirTag into your wallet or purse as is or pick up a case to connect it to your keys or pet's collar. Either way, it's one of the better Bluetooth trackers on the market, especially at such a low price.

