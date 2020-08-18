Recent damage to the Arecibo telescope could keep it offline for months

It could take several months to repair the recent damage to Arecibo Observatory, SpaceNews reports. During a NASA meeting earlier this week, Lindley Johnson, director of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, said the massive radio telescope could be sidelined for months.

Last week, a broken cable caused a 100-foot-long gash in the telescope’s reflector dish, damaged panels in its receiver and twisted a platform used for staff access. Johnson revealed that the cable did not snap, as previously reported, but came out of a socket in a nearby support tower. Fortunately, the incident happened at night when no crews were present.