Latest in Gear

Image credit: Arlo

Arlo's latest cameras can run for up to six months on a single charge

The Pro 4 connects directly to WiFi, so it doesn't need a base station.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
45m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Arlo Pro 4 camera
Arlo

Arlo has announced updated versions of two of its wireless security cameras. The $199.99 Pro 4 can capture 2K HDR footage in a 160-degree field of view. It connects directly to WiFi, so it can work as a standalone camera. However, you can integrate the Pro 4 into an existing Arlo setup by connecting it to a SmartHub or base station.

The Ultra 2, meanwhile, boasts 4K HDR video capture along with an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view. The camera can automatically focus on and track moving objects, and it has a larger range than the original Ultra. It costs $299.99. Arlo is selling packs of one, two and four Ultra 2 cameras.

Both devices have color night vision, a built-in spotlight and two-way audio so you can communicate with anyone in the camera’s line of sight. They also have a smart siren that can be triggered remotely or automatically.

Arlo says both cameras can run for up to six months on a single battery charge. In addition, they can connect to platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT to help you integrate them into your smart home systems.

In this article: security, ultra 2, smart home, security camera, arloultra2, smarthome, arlo pro 4, arlo, securitycamera, arlo ultra 2, arlopro4, pro 4, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dell's first mini-LED monitor is bright, accurate and $5,000

Dell's first mini-LED monitor is bright, accurate and $5,000

View
Apple will reveal the iPhone 12 on October 13th

Apple will reveal the iPhone 12 on October 13th

View
SpaceX wins contract to make US missile tracking satellites

SpaceX wins contract to make US missile tracking satellites

View
Hackers could have locked users inside a smart chastity device

Hackers could have locked users inside a smart chastity device

View
Google Workspace is the new name for Google's productivity suite

Google Workspace is the new name for Google's productivity suite

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr