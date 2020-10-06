Arlo's latest cameras can run for up to six months on a single charge

Arlo has announced updated versions of two of its wireless security cameras. The $199.99 Pro 4 can capture 2K HDR footage in a 160-degree field of view. It connects directly to WiFi, so it can work as a standalone camera. However, you can integrate the Pro 4 into an existing Arlo setup by connecting it to a SmartHub or base station.

The Ultra 2, meanwhile, boasts 4K HDR video capture along with an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view. The camera can automatically focus on and track moving objects, and it has a larger range than the original Ultra. It costs $299.99. Arlo is selling packs of one, two and four Ultra 2 cameras.