Valve starts inviting players to 'Artifact' Beta 2.0

After almost a year of waiting, Valve is finally ready to let the public take a peek at the reimagined version of its troubled card game. The company released a signup page to Artifact Beta 2.0 on Friday, tweeting that everyone is welcome to sign up, though players of the original game will get priority.
Over a year ago, Valve released Artifact, which was heralded as the company’s answer to Blizzard’s Hearthstone. Unfortunately, it just didn’t live up to customer expectations, resulting in low adoption and poor sales. Instead of continuing to update the game, Valve decided instead to freeze it entirely last March in order to “re-examine the decisions” around “game design, the economy, the social experience of playing, and more.”