Arturia’s Black Friday sale is live and offers 50 percent off flagship software

Music gear and plugin maker Arturia is known for its annual Black Friday sale and it’s that time of year again. The sale is officially live, offering deep 50 percent discounts on most of its software instruments and effects plugins.

That means you can snag the stellar V Collection 9 for $300 instead of $600. The latest and greatest collection of vintage synth recreations now features 32 instruments, along with thousands upon thousands of presets. The sounds are pristine, the interface is solid and the presets are easily accessible, thanks to integration with the company’s Analog Lab software. You even get integration with those newer Mac chipsets.

The sale also applies to Arturia’s collection of effects plugins, which recently added a rotating Leslie speaker to its roster of studio-grade effects. Other than that, the collection includes everything you need to finish up high-quality tracks, from compressors to reverbs and beyond. The sale brings the price down to $250 from $500.

The discounts aren’t just for collections of virtual instruments and plugins. You can also get the well-reviewed Pigments synthesizer for $100 instead of $200. This is the company’s flagship modern soft-synth, with two engines working in parallel to create unique sounds. Arturia also frequently updates this software with new engines and effects.

Analog Lab is also on sale for $100 instead of $200, making for an extremely attractive entrypoint to Arturia’s many offerings. The Black Friday sale starts today and ends on December 5, so you have a couple of weeks to set aside plugin money.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.