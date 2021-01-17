'Auto Chess' is going back to its roots with a MOBA spinoff

Auto Chess publisher Dragonest is going back to the game's origins as it has announced a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) spinoff. Auto Chess debuted as a mod for Dota 2, one of the most popular MOBAs on the planet, so it's a case of the snake eating its own tail.
Developer Drodo Studio released the Dota Auto Chess mod in January 2019 before creating a renamed standalone version later that year. Its success prompted Valve to make its own auto battler spinoff of Dota 2 called Dota Underlords. Riot Games also got in on the action with League of Legends auto chess offshoot Teamfight Tactics.