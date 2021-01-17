'Auto Chess' is going back to its roots with a MOBA spinoff

The announcement of Auto Chess MOBA perhaps shouldn't be too surprising, as Dragonest has released other MOBA games. The publisher will bring over characters from Auto Chess as playable heroes. Other features of Auto Chess MOBA include destructible objects and day and night cycles.

Loring Lee, Dragonest's CEO, noted in an announcement video that Auto Chess MOBA won't have pay-to-win elements — all of the heroes and runes will be free. There won't be any way to boost your stats outside of the game either.

Auto Chess MOBA will only be available for mobile at the outset, though Dragonest didn't discuss release details. Given that the standalone version of Auto Chess arrived on iOS and Android before it hit the Epic Games Store and PlayStation 4, you shouldn't rule out the possibility of the MOBA eventually coming to PC or consoles.