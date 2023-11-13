Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead the 2023 Game Awards nominees

The Game Awards 2023 are almost upon us and this year's nominations have been revealed. Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead the pack with eight nods each. They're both up for the top prize of Game of the Year alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (seven nominations overall), the Resident Evil 4 remake (four nods), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (five) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (five).

Nintendo snagged the most nominations of any publisher with 15, followed by Sony (13), Microsoft (10, including Bethesda and Activision Blizzard's nods) and Epic Games (nine). There are 31 awards in total, including Best Adaptation. The nominees in that category this year are Castlevania: Nocturne, Gran Turismo, The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Twisted Metal.

A bunch of deserving indies picked up nominations as well, including Cocoon, Dave the Diver, Dredge, Tchia, Viewfinder, Pizza Tower and Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Meanwhile, continuing a redemption arc after its disastrous debut three years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and its Phantom Liberty expansion racked up four nominations in total.

The results of a fan poll will be added to votes from a jury of more than 100 global media publications and influencer outlets to determine the winners. You can watch The Game Awards live on December 7, where the hosts will undoubtedly zip through many of the awards to get to the next big trailer (which may just include one for Grand Theft Auto VI).