The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals for 2023

Amazon Prime Day may be half over, but there's still time to pick up a new TV on sale. If you’ve been looking to pick up a new set, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals we could find below. While we don’t formally review TVs at Engadget, we’ve pored over reviews from users and other sites we trust to ensure you don’t waste your money. Prime Day has brought a number of good discounts to solid sets this year, but it's worth noting that the TV market is in a bit of a transition period at the moment. Most of the Prime Day TV deals you'll find are on 2022 sets, but the best ones we've highlighted here are close enough to their successors that they're still good buys today. And if you'd rather spruce up your current TV with a streaming device, we've included some of the best deals on those devices as well.

Samsung S95B

The 65-inch Samsung S95B is on sale for $1,598, matching its all-time low. Typically, this highly-rated set has cost an extra $100 to $200 in recent months.

The S95B’s QD-OLED panel combines OLED tech with a quantum dot layer, allowing it to deliver high contrast and wide viewing angles without sacrificing as much as typical OLED TVs in terms of brightness and color saturation. This means it should provide a rich image even in brighter rooms. It can also play up to 4K 120Hz, which is handy for the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but like all Samsung TVs, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision HDR.

The S95B is a 2022 model, so it’s on the way out in favor of the new S95C. The latter supports a faster 144Hz refresh rate and runs its ports through an external box, which makes the design thinner. Other reviewers say it can get a bit brighter, too. But the S95 currently costs $2,298 and $2,998 for a 55- and 65-inch model, respectively, and its upgrades don’t appear to be massive enough to justify that extra cost for most. If you’re in the market for a premium TV, the S95B should remain the better value while it’s still available.

LG C2

For a more affordable OLED TV, the LG C2 is down to $1,097 for a 55-inch model, $1,496 for a 65-inch model and $797 for a 42-inch model. None of these are record-low prices, but they're each about $140 below what they usually go for. The C2 can't match the brightness and color range of a QD-OLED set like the Samsung S95B, but it still offers excellent contrast, deep black levels and wide viewing angles. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports that can play 4K at 120Hz, it supports gaming-friendly features like VRR and ALLM, and it comes in a wider range of sizes than the S95B. It works with all the major HDR formats, too, Dolby Vision included. It's just less ideal in a brightly-lit room.

LG has rolled out a new C3 model for 2023, but it’s pricier, and many reviews suggest it’s only a marginal upgrade outside of adding support for DTS audio.

Sony A80K

If the LG C2 goes out of stock, the Sony A80K is another commendable OLED TV. It's down to $1,098 for a 55-inch model and $1,498 for a 65-inch model. Both deals mark new lows: The former is about $250 off its recent street price, while the latter is a roughly $300 discount. The C2 is broadly considered a better option thanks to its superior brightness levels and two extra HDMI 2.1 ports, but the A80K still gets you the core benefits of an OLED display. It also runs on Google TV, which some may prefer to LG's webOS platform. Like the C2, you'll get the most out of it if you stay away from glare.

Sony’s 2023 follow-up, the A80L, should be a better buy when prices come down, but right now it starts at $1,698. At that price, most should be better off with the Samsung S95B.

LG B2

If you want a decent OLED TV for as little as possible, the 55-inch LG B2 is a solid value at $897, which is a new low and a little over $100 off its typical street price. Again, this TV isn’t as bright or color-rich as the C2 with HDR content, and it’s limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also runs on a slower processor. Still, the contrast and motion performance here will be a noticeable upgrade if you’re coming from a more basic LCD TV and want to stay under $1,000. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,197.

We’ll also note the LG A2, which is down to $600 for a 48-inch model at Best Buy. That’s a nice price if you really want an OLED display, though it’s a further step down in brightness, it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and it lacks HDMI 2.1 features for gaming.

Samsung QN90B

The Samsung QN90B is back down to $1,098 for a 55-inch model. That's not the best price we've seen, but it's still about $100 off its usual price. If you’re looking for a smaller set, the 43-inch version is at an all-time low of $898. The QN90B is an LCD TV, so it can’t supply the near-perfect blacks and super wide viewing angles of an OLED panel, but it can get significantly brighter, and reviews say it provides better contrast than most non-OLED TVs thanks to its Mini LED backlight. There’s still no Dolby Vision, but it gives you four full HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K/120Hz support and multiple types of VRR. If you want a high-end TV for a room plagued by glare, it’s a good buy.

The new QN90C is out but costs much more, so again, last year’s set is still the better buy for now. If you opt for the 43-inch model, note that it has worse viewing angles than the larger variants but also supports a faster 144Hz refresh rate. That feature should be useful if you want a TV that can double as a gaming PC monitor.

Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame TV is down to $988, which is a new low and about $450 off its typical street price. The Frame is a TV for those willing to trade some picture quality for classy aesthetics, as it’s designed to look like a piece of art you can mount against a wall. When you aren’t watching something, you can use it to display artwork and photos. A few pieces come included, while others are sold with a subscription. The Frame’s QLED panel lacks local dimming, so its contrast and HDR performance can’t really compete with the best options in its price range. It only has one HDMI 2.1 port, too. But the image is still far from poor, and its design does well to blend into a wall, as we’ve professed before.

Hisense A6H

The Hisense A6H is down to $228 for a 50-inch model and $198 for a 43-inch set, both of which match record-low prices we've seen before. The A6H is very much an entry-level 4K TV, so don’t expect especially high contrast or rich colors compared to pricier options. There’s no local dimming, and it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. But for this price, its picture is perfectly fine. The 50-inch model’s VA panel should be particularly decent in a dark room, though it’ll have narrower viewing angles than the 43-inch set’s IPS display. And while it can be sluggish to navigate apps, its Google TV interface makes it easy to find things to watch. None of this will blow you away, but as a cheap secondary TV, the A6H should do the job.

If you’re looking for a mid-range option, consider the Hisense U6K. It costs $500 for a 55-inch model and offers Mini LED backlighting, which is rare to find at that price. Recent reviews say it delivers better contrast control and color volume than most TVs in its price range as a result, though it’s still limited to 60Hz and doesn’t have the widest viewing angles. It’s not priced any lower than usual for Prime Day, either.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series is on sale in several sizes for Prime Day, with the 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models down to $380, $400, $430 and $600, respectively. Those match the best prices to date for the 43- and 65-inch sets; the other two are $30 more than their previous lows. You’d get the Omni QLED if you’re especially fond of Amazon’s Fire OS, as its useful voice remote, hands-free Alexa support and tight integration with Amazon services are like having a Fire TV Cube baked into the TV. (You can turn off the mics with a built-in switch.) Its picture quality isn’t bad, either, but reviews say its brightness lags behind competing models from Hisense and TCL.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the top pick in our guide to the best media streamers, and right now it’s available for $35. While that’s $10 more than the lowest price we’ve tracked, it’s $15 below Roku’s list price and $5 less than the typical sale price we're used to seeing.

The Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major apps and HDR standards, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. Its compact design plugs directly into an HDMI port, while its remote has volume and power controls for your TV. The whole thing is quick to load apps, and for those with Apple devices, it also supports AirPlay 2. While Roku’s OS is blander than rivals from Google and Amazon, its grid-style UI is dead simple to navigate, and its search function does well to present shows from across streaming services.

Note that Roku also sells the Streaming Stick 4K+, which has an upgraded voice remote with a rechargeable battery, a lost remote finder and a headphone jack for private listening. (The Streaming Stick 4K can also do private listening, but only through the Roku mobile app.) The Plus model is better if you can afford it, but it’s not on sale as of this writing.

Roku Express 4K+

If you want a more affordable 4K Roku streamer, the Roku Express 4K+ is worth considering at its Prime Day price of $27. While that’s not an all-time low, it’s $13 off Roku’s MSRP. The Express 4K+ offers the same general experience as the Streaming Stick 4K, but it can’t plug directly into a TV, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision and it has slightly slower WiFi, so it may have more trouble if your internet is particularly finicky. The Streaming Stick 4K is the safer buy when both devices are on sale, but if you really want to save, this is a fine value.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is a compact 2.0-channel soundbar that doubles as a 4K media streamer. It won't sound as rich as the best dedicated soundbars, and it lacks Dolby Vision HDR, but it plays clearly for its size and performs much better than the speakers built into most TVs. If you're looking to upgrade a smaller secondary TV, it should be appealing. The Streambar is currently on sale for $89, which is a $30 discount. We gave the device a score of 86 back in 2020.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is down to $40, which is a deal we’ve seen several times before but still comes in $10 below its list price. This is the runner-up pick in our buying guide: It’s getting a bit long in the tooth, but it’s worth grabbing over a Roku streamer if you want a device that’s more proactive about recommending shows you might like based on your viewing history. Compared to Roku OS, Google TV is centered more on content than apps (though it’s still easy to reach the latter), and it’s more nuanced when it comes to voice controls and searching for content. Naturally, it also works better with Google services like YouTube TV, though it doesn’t support AirPlay or Apple TV+.

Google makes an HD version of the Chromecast that outputs in 1080p but otherwise works like the 4K model. It’s not on sale now, but it’s a good choice if you like the Google TV experience and want to add streaming functionality to an older or smaller set.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $25, which is $30 below its list price and $10 lower than the usual sale price we’ve seen. This is Amazon’s fastest streaming stick, and its remote comes with Alexa baked in. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, and like the rest of the Fire TV lineup, it has just about all of the necessary streaming apps. Unlike the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, it includes a WiFi 6 radio, though you’ll need a compatible router and an unusually fast internet connection to see any advantage from that.

We generally prefer Roku’s and Google’s interfaces over Amazon’s Fire TV OS, which more aggressively displays ads on its home screen and prioritizes Amazon’s content throughout the UI. It lacks AirPlay support as well. But these issues might be easier to look past if you often use Alexa and Prime Video, especially when the upfront cost is this low.

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

The standard Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are best used with older TVs, as they each top out at a 1080p resolution instead of 4K. Both lack Dolby Vision HDR – though they retain HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG – and can be more sluggish than the 4K Max when switching between apps as well. That said, the rest of the experience is similar. The main difference is that the base Fire TV Stick’s voice remote has app shortcuts and TV controls for volume and power, while the Fire TV Stick Lite’s remote does not.

Most people who really want a Fire TV streamer should just get the 4K Max, but if you want to upgrade an office or bedroom TV on the cheap, the Fire TV Stick is down to $17, while the Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $15. Both deals represent all-time lows.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube blends a 4K media streamer with a hands-free Alexa speaker and right now it’s down to $110 for Prime Day, which is $30 off and it's best price yet. This is the most powerful Fire TV device by a comfortable margin, and because it’s a box instead of a stick, it has a host of ports, including an Ethernet jack and an HDMI input. The latter means you can run a game console or cable box through the Cube yet still see an Alexa overlay whenever you call on the assistant. (This passthrough is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, though.) It also supports WiFi 6E.

The Cube runs the same OS as any other Fire TV streamer, so it can be hard to justify over devices with less ad-heavy UIs like the Apple TV 4K. Its lack of AirPlay or Google Cast support is harder to swallow at this price, too. But if you don’t own an Echo and want the ability to use Alexa hands-free, it’s the only streamer with that functionality.

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is available for $170 this Prime Day, a $30 drop that matches the set-top box’s all-time low. This is the most niche player we recommend in our guide, as it released in 2019, still costs a ton and uses Android TV instead of the newer Google TV platform found on the Chromecast. We highlight it for gaming specifically, as its still-speedy Tegra X1+ chip plays well with NVIDIA's GeForce Now game streaming service and various Android games. If you’re looking to run a Plex media server or emulate older games, it makes sense there as well. The box itself is loaded with ports, and it uses upscaling technology to make 1080p content look crisper on 4K TVs.

It’s hard to call the Shield TV Pro a great value at this price in 2023, but if you’re an enthusiast who has had their eye out for a sale, this is a chance to save at least a little bit.

