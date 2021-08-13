Best Buy discounts Surface laptops, Galaxy tablets in its latest weekend sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Best Buy is back with a new three-day sale that reduces the prices of many gadgets, including laptops and tablets from Microsoft and Samsung. Through August 15, you can grab the Surface Pro 7 with its Type Cover for as low as $599 and a Core i5 model of the Surface Laptop Go for $750. Samsung's flagship tablets, the Tab S7 and S7+, are both on sale, while the already affordable Tab S6 Lite is even cheaper at $270. Here are the best tech deals we found in Best Buy's latest weekend sale.

Google WiFi (3 pack)

Google

Google's mesh WiFi kit with one router and two access points is $50 off, bringing it down to $150 (Amazon's matching the deal as well). This system came out at the end of last year and it supports speeds up to 1.2Gpbs. Each node covers up to 1,500 square feet, so you're getting a ton of coverage with this three-pack. While it's not as fast as the Nest WiFi system, it's a good upgrade for those who may still be relying on a router from their ISP.

Galaxy Chromebook 2

Engadget

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is down to $449 for the Intel Celeron model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Core i3 model will set you back $599, but that's still a decent deal. We gave this laptop a score of 82 for its impressive screen, loud speakers and solid performance.

Surface Pro 7 bundle

Engadget

The base Surface Pro 7 with its Type Cover is down to $599 for this sale, or $360 off its normal price. This model has a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — we'd be wary about using a device with 4GB of RAM as your primary device (unless it's a Chromebook), but this would make a good convertible for those that want a lighter device to tote around with them.

55-inch LG A1 OLED 4K TV

The latest LG OLED lineup just became available a few months ago and now you can grab the 55-inch A1 model for $1,300. The A1 series is the most affordable of the bunch, making these sets good options for anyone looking to upgrade to OLED while on a tight budget.

55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV

The 55-inch, mid-tier LG C1 OLED TV is down to $1,500, or $300 off its normal price. It uses LG's a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K and supports HDMI 2.1, G-SYNC and FreeSync for gaming and voice commands using Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Surface Laptop Go

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go with a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $150 off right now, bringing it down to $750. This is a good price for the upgraded model with more RAM, as most people will need at least 8GB on their daily driver. We gave the Laptop Go a score of 81 for its solid, minimalist design, excellent keyboard and trackpad and speedy performance.

Galaxy Tab S7

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Best Buy and Amazon have knocked $120 off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, bringing the total price to $530. The S7+ is also on sale for $730. This slab earned a score of 80 from us for its lovely 120Hz display, attractive build and long battery life.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Samsung's affordable Android tablet is even cheaper in this sale — the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to $270, or $80 off its normal price. If you're looking for a capable Android tablet that won't break the bank, this is one that gives you a number of premium features at a great price. We gave it a score of 84 for its sturdy, attractive design, long battery life and excellent note-taking features with the S Pen.

Fujifilm X-T3

The Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera is $300 off during this sale, bringing it down to $1,200. Although Fujifilm debuted the X-T4 last year, the X-T3 remains a good option if you're on a tight budget. We gave it a score of 90 for its faster autofocus, excellent image quality and its compact, weatherproof design.

Google Pixelbook Go

We thought the Pixelbook Go was a bit too expensive for a Chromebook (even a high-powered one at that), but this sale knocks it down to $750. That gets you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — more than enough power for most Chrome OS users. We gave the Go a score of 84 for its thin-and-light design, good performance and solid battery life.

