The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals from Razer, Elgato, Logitech and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Let's face it: creating your dream gaming setup can be difficult and expensive. But Amazon Prime Day and sales like it present great opportunities to grab a couple of things on your wish list for less. Unsurprisingly, the online retailer has discounted a plethora of gaming laptops, monitors, peripherals and accessories for its members-only shopping event. Brands including Razer, Logitech, SteelSeries and others have dropped most of their devices down to record-low prices, so you can get everything from mice to keyboards to gaming chairs for much less than usual. Here are the best gaming deals we found for Prime Day 2022.

Razer Blade 14

This powerful version of the Razer Blade 14 is 18 percent off and down to $2,285. It runs on an 8-core Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It earned a score of 84 from us for its sturdy yet premium design, powerful CPU and GPU, bright display and its multitude of ports.

Elgato Stream Deck

Elgato

Elgato's Stream Deck is down to $100 for Prime Day, or $40 off its normal price. This is a handy accessory to have for game streamer because you can customize its 15 LCD keys to do things like open apps, switch scenes, adjust audio and more.

Elgato Facecam

Kris Naudus / Engadget

The Elgato Facecam is 18 percent off and down to $140. Running on a Sony sensor, this webcam supports 1080p recording, an 82-degree field of view and a USB-C port for connectivity.

HyperX QuadCast S

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

HyperX's QuadCast S microphone is 29 percent off and down to $113. We like this accessory for its light-up core with customizable RGB lighting, internal pop filter, anti-vibration shock mount and four polar patterns.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

HyperX

The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is down to a record low of $60. It works with most game consoles, including the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch, plus it has a study aluminum frame, a detachable braided cable and a removable noise cancellation microphone.

Blue Yeti mic

Blue Microphones

Logitech's Blue Yeti mic is on sale for $90 right now — not an all-time low, but close to it. It's a solid choice for game streamers, aspiring podcasters or anyone who just wants to sound better on video conference calls. It supports four pickup patterns, onboard controls and a plug-and-play design.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Razer

Logitech's G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse is down to a new low of $90, which is 40 percent off its normal price. We like this wireless mouse for its 25K sensor, 11 customizable buttons, hyper-fast scrolling and adjustable weight system.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini keyboard

Kris Naudus / Engadget

A bunch of Corsair peripherals are on sale for Prime Day, including the K65 RGB Mini mechanical keyboard for $80. That's 27 percent off and the best price we've seen it. It earned an honorable mention in our 60 percent keyboard guide; while there are better options out there, the K65 could work for some people, especially at this sale price.

Razer Anzu smart glasses

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Razer's Anzu smart glasses have returned to an all-time-low price of $50 for Prime Day. We gave them a score of 74 for their blue-light filtering lenses, decent battery life and convenient hands-free audio.

Razer Kraken Kitty

Razer

Razer's cute Kraken Kitty Bluetooth headphones are down to $70, which is 30 percent off their normal price. These can help you set the mood in your next streaming session with their cat ears and Chroma RGB lighting. We also like that the headset supports a low latency connection, up to 50 hours of battery life and a built-in microphone.

Razer Kiyo Pro

Razer

Razer's Kiyo Pro webcam is just about half off right now and down to $102. This webcam records at 1080p 60fps and has an adaptive light sensor that allows it to automatically adjust your image depending on the lighting conditions.

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed

Razer

The Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless mouse from Razer is down to a near record-low of $80. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor, Razer's own switches with light beam-based actuation and an ambidextrous design.

Razer Iskur gaming chair

Razer

The Razer Iskur chair is on sale for $350, or $150 off its usual price. This model is a bit more high-end than the Enki because it has an adjustable lumbar curve, spill-resistant fabric, denser cushions and angled seat edges.

Razer Huntsman Mini

Kris Naudus / Engadget

Razer's Huntsman Mini 60-percent keyboard has dropped back down to a record low of $70. This one earned a spot on our list of favorite 60-percent keyboards thanks to its improved, opto-mechanical switches, good response time and attractive design.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Razer

Razer's BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical keyboard is close to its all-time-low price and down to $140. We like that it can connect to up to three devices, has Chroma RGB lighting and comes with four media keys plus a multi-function digital dial.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

SteelSeries

SteelSeries' Artic Pro headset is down to $125 right now, or 31 percent off its normal price. These headphones support DTS X v2.0 surround sound and they have a USB chat mix dial that lets you adjust the volume of your game and chat audio.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.