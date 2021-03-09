All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week brought more and more gadget deals as Labor Day weekend inched closer. Many of this week's deals are still available right now, including Amazon's discount on the first- and second-generation Echo Show 5 smart displays and a $20 discount on Google's Nest Audio speaker. Plus, a bunch of new sales are running now through the holiday, including those on Dyson vacuums, OLED smart TVs, wireless earbuds and more. Here are the best Labor Day tech sales we could find.

MacBook Air M1

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back down to an all-time low of $850 thanks to an automatically applied coupon. It earned a score of 94 from us for its stellar performance, attractive, fanless design and its comfortable keyboard and trackpad.

AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are down to $190 right now, or $60 off their normal price. These are the best sounding earbuds you can get from Apple, and we gave them a score of 87 for their better, more secure fit, IPX4 water resistance and solid audio quality.

Mac Mini M1

Engadget

Apple's Mac Mini M1 returned to its all-time-low price of $600 this week thanks to a sale and an automatically applied coupon. You're getting all of the performance boosts provided by the M1 chipset in a compact desktop package. This is a good machine to get if you have an older desktop that needs replacing, but you don't want to spend a ton of money.

Echo Show 5

Nicole Lee / Engadget

Both the first- and second-generation Echo Show 5s are on sale right now — the original is down to $45 while the updated version is only $10 more. These stand out as excellent smart alarm clocks thanks to their compact size, sunrise alarm feature and tap-to-snooze function. The main difference between the two is the improved, 2MP camera on the second-gen version, which will make for slightly better video calls.

Google Nest Audio

Engadget

Google's Nest Audio smart speaker remains on sale for $80, or $20 off its normal price. This is one of the best mid-range smart speakers you can get right now and it's especially useful for those already relying on the Google Assistant. We gave it a score of 87 for its solid audio quality, stereo mode with two paired together and attractive design.

Echo Buds

Billy Steele/Engadget

Amazon's updated Echo Buds are on sale for $90, or $30 off their normal price. You could pick up the model with a wireless charging case instead and you'd only spend $105. Amazon improved these true wireless earbuds in nearly every way — we gave them a score of 80 for their better sound quality, ANC and small, comfortable design.

Samsung Premiere projector

Samsung

Samsung's Premiere Projector is $1,000 cheaper both at Amazon and Samsung's own site. The 4.2.2 sound channel model is down to $5,498, which is still quite expensive, but much better than its normal $6,500 price. We included this in our best projectors guide for its separate red, green and blue lasers that cover the full Rec.2020 color range, maximum 2,800 lumens of brightness and 4K resolution.

Google Pixel 4

Engadget

Google's Pixel 4 smartphone is down to a new low of $379 at B&H Photo. We believe the launch of the Pixel 6 to be right around the corner, so you may want to wait if you want the latest phone from Google. However, the Pixel 4 remains a solid handset — we liked its speedy performance, lovely display and stellar camera experience.

Samsung T7 Touch SSD (1TB)

Samsung

Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is down to $170, or $10 off its normal price. It has dropped to $160 in the past, but this is the best price we've seen in a number of months. In addition to read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, this tiny SSD has a shock-resistant body and a built-in fingerprint reader for an extra layer of security.

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV

Sony

One of Sony's premium OLED TVs, the 55-inch Bravia XR A80J set, is down to $1,700 at Amazon and Best Buy, or $600 off its normal price. It packs most of Sony's best TV technology into one set, including the Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 support, 4K upscaling, XR Motion Clarity and improved sound with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and built-in subwoofers. It also runs the Google TV operating system, so you can call upon the Assistant for all your entertainment needs.

Google Nest WiFi (2 pack)

Daniel Cooper

Google's Nest WiFi pack with one router and one access point is down to $200 right now at Best Buy. That's $70 off its normal price and a great deal on one of our favorite mesh systems. We gave it a score of 84 for its minimalist design, simple installation and built-in smart speaker.

Gaming PC sweepstakes

Through September 18, Omaze is giving away another $20,000 to build your ultimate gaming PC. This sweepstakes is free to enter, but funds donated with purchased entries will benefit Schools on Wheels, an organization that provides free tutoring and mentoring services to children experiencing homelessness across Southern California.

Comic-Con 2022 sweepstakes

Through December 8, you can enter to win four-day passes to San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Along with the passes, you'll get access to a special preview night, reserved seating in Hall H, a personal concierge, a private tour of the Comic-Con Museum, dinner in Balboa Park and tickets to the "Night at the Comic-Con Museum" event. It's free to enter, but funds from this sweepstakes will go to the San Diego Comic Convention.

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

New Labor Day tech sales

Dyson Labor Day sale

Dyson knocked up to $150 off a number of its vacuums and air purifiers for Labor Day. Of note are the Dyson V7 Absolute for $250 and the Dyson V8 Animal for $350. Although both models are a few years old at this point, they remains solid cordless vacuums made even better by these sale prices.

Weber grills

Weber knocked hundreds off its high-end SmokeFire grills — both the EX6 and EX4 are $200 off, bringing them down to $999 and $799, respectively. These WiFi-connected grills are some of our favorites because they're relatively easy for even grilling novices to use and their companion mobile app gives you a number of convenient features like remote temperature adjustment and SmokeBoost activation.

Optoma CinemaX P2

Optoma's CinemaX P2 ultra-short throw projector is $300 off this weekend, bringing it down to a record low of $3,000. This made it onto our list of best projectors because it improves on the P1 while costing less. It can reach up to 3,000 lumens of brightness and it has an improved contrast ration and 80 percent DCI-P3 coverage. You'll get close to a 4K image with this machine, and it looks pretty nice too, so you can leave it out in your living room without drawing too much attention.

Roborock S6 Labor Day sale

Roborock's S6 robot vacuum is down to a record low of $380 thanks to a $102 discount along with a clippable coupon for an extra $168 off. In addition to 2000Pa of suction, this vacuum supports multi-floor mapping, integrated mopping and app and voice control.

AeroGarden Labor Day sale

You can get up to 35 percent off AeroGarden gadgets when using the code LABORDAY at checkout through September 7. We've long been fans of the Harvest series, which lets you grow multiple herbs and plants indoors without any hassle.

Nanoleaf Labor Day sale

Nanoleaf's Labor Day sale knocks $20 off its triangle LED light kit, bringing it down to $180. It's a cool way to spice up your home office or living room with funky lights and shapes, especially since you can arrange the pieces in any way and control the lights via a mobile app.

BioLite Labor Day sale

BioLite's Labor Day sale has begun and it knocks 20 percent off everything on the company's website. BioLite's gadgets, like the Headlamp 200, has made it into many of our guides in the past, and it's a good place to go when you need new gear for your backyard or for your next camping trip.

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a decent sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for $99 for the first two years, which comes out to $49.50 per year, and get three additional months of access for free. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Satechi Labor Day sale

You can get 15 percent off site-wide at Satechi using the code LDW15 this weekend. We like the company's Bluetooth keyboards and mice, and it also has a wide array of other accessories including USB-C dongles, charging stations, phone and tablet stands and more.

Vantrue N4 3-channel dash cam

Vantrue's 3-channel dash cam is down to $210 when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code DVVZGJWE at checkout. This is a high-end dash cam that includes a dual camera that records the road ahead as well as the interior of the car, and a separate rear camera for recording what's happening behind you. While that much coverage might be overkill for most, it ensures you'll capture footage at all angles if you're ever in an accident.

