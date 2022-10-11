The best October Prime Day gaming deals you can get

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Maybe you have someone in your life who's an avid gamer or game streamer and you want to get them something to take their hobby to the next level. You're in luck — Amazon's October Prime Day has proven to be a boon for gaming deals, discounting everything from gaming laptops to keyboards to controllers and more. A bunch of brands are included, too, like Razer, Logitech, SteelSeries and more, so you may be able to find exactly what they've been asking for at a more affordable price. Here are the best gaming deals we found for the Prime Day Early Access Sale.

Elgato Stream Deck

Elgato's Stream Deck is down to $90 for October Prime Day, or $50 off its normal price. This is a handy accessory to have for game streamer because you can customize its 15 LCD keys to do things like open apps, switch scenes, adjust audio and more.

Razer Blade 14

The Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is $800 off and down to $2,000. The Blade is one of our favorite gaming laptops thanks to its sleek design and strong performance, and this model has a 14-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's part of a larger sale on Amazon where you'll find a number of gaming laptops at discounted prices.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

A number of SteelSeries headsets have been discounted in this sale, with one of the best being the wireless SteelSeries Arctis 1 for only $70. It supports ultra-low latency connectivity, a detachable microphone and a USB-C adapter for use with the Nintendo Switch and Android phones.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

Logitech's new G Cloud gaming handheld device hasn't even officially come out yet, but you can get it for $50 less than its starting price right now. It supports mobile gaming at 1080p, 60fps, along with haptic feedback, gyroscope controls and remappable buttons.

Logitech Blue Yeti

Logitech's Blue Yeti mic is on sale for $90 right now — not an all-time low, but close to it. It's a solid choice for game streamers, aspiring podcasters or anyone who just wants to sound better on video conference calls. It supports four pickup patterns, onboard controls and a plug-and-play design.

Logitech Blue Yeti Nano

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Logitech's Blue Yeti Nano mic is on sale for $70 right now. This has been a long-time favorite of ours tanks to its compact design, cardioid and omni pickup patterns and its onboard controls.

Razer Seiren Mini

Razer's Seiren Mini microphone is $10 off and down to $40, which is only $5 more than its record low. It's an ultra-compact, USB mic can come with you anywhere to amplify your voice on video calls and game streams.

Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer's Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is down to $60 for this sale. We like is ambidextrous design that makes it good for both right- and left-handed gamers, plus its light weight, low latency and eight programmable buttons.

Razer BlackWidow V3

Razer's BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard has dropped to $95 for this sale. It comes with doubleshot ABS keycaps, customizable Razer Chroma lighting and an ergonomic wrist rest.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console

The console version of the SteelSeries Arctis 3 wired headset is on sale for only $34. It works with the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, the Nintendo Switch and other gaming devices, plus it has a clear cast microphone built in and a comfortable yet durable design.

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

Samsung's massive Odyssey G9 curved monitor has dropped to $1,000, which is $400 off its usual price. It's a QLED panel and it supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, plus a 240Hz refresh rate.

