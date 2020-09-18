Ubisoft plans to show 'Beyond Good & Evil 2' gameplay next year

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in the works for many years, but it’ll be quite a while yet before Ubisoft unleashes the long-awaited prequel. There’s still no sign of a release window for the “Space Pirate Fantasy,” which Ubisoft formally announced in 2017, However, the publisher is planning to at least show off gameplay at some point next year, according to an update on its website.

Development seems to be trundling along. The team recently delivered an internal build that features “hours of gameplay” in a “seamless online sandbox,” senior producer Guillaume Brunier wrote. He noted the team is eager to share more details about BG&E2, but it’s taking “the time needed to get it right. We want to go beyond the high expectations you have of us, and that we have for ourselves.”