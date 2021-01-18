President Biden will keep the Space Force as a US military branch

Trump formally established the Space Force in December 2019. The American military already had a Space Command under the Air Force, but Trump saw a devoted Space Force as necessary to handle emerging national security threats in orbit and beyond, such as anti-satellite weapons. Critics have claimed it was more of superficial project than a meaningful change, and that wasn’t helped by the Star Trek-like imagery. However, it has conducted full-fledged missions — it’s a practical reality.

Whether or not the Space Force changes under Biden’s administration is unclear. Many expect the new President to rethink Trump-era space projects like the Artemis program as he focuses on more pressing issues like the pandemic recovery and climate change. Biden might not be as invested in the Space Force as his predecessor. However, the decision to keep the Force suggests it might remain on a steady course — much to the delight of Netflix.