Stunning 'Black Myth: Wukong' trailer shows off Unreal Engine 5 gameplay with DLSS on

Take a peek at 12 minutes of action from the Sekiro-esque game.
Kris Holt
08.20.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
August 20th, 2021
In this article: news, game science studio, unreal engine 5, gaming, souls-like, action rpg, black myth wukong, dlss
Black Myth: Wukong.
Game Science Studio

A year after it wowed many with its first gameplay video, Chinese developer Game Science Studio is back with an even more impressive look at Black Myth: Wukong. The studio has switched from Unreal Engine 4 to UE5 for the action RPG. According to NVIDIA, it's the first peek at a UE5 game that uses Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), the company's AI-powered upscaling tech.

The 12-minute preview, which you can watch in 4K at 60 frames per second, shows off much more action from the game. It features a couple of stunning boss fights, including one with an electric dragon on a frozen lake. The visuals here are eye-popping: expect buttery-smooth animations, gorgeous environments and dazzling snow and ice effects.

Black Myth: Wukong is based on the story of the Monkey King and the Journey to the West. Game Science Studio seems to have taken inspiration from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice here, but that's hardly a bad thing. The gameplay and creature design certainly draw from the Souls-like approach popularized by From Software — for instance, you see the protagonist evading the terrible beasts' attacks while looking for an opportunity to leap in with their staff. 

The studio was formed by a group of former Tencent Games employees, according to prominent games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad. There's no confirmed release window as yet for Black Myth: Wukong. Game Science Studio said last year it was aiming to bring the game to PC (which is a sure bet given the DLSS support) and consoles by 2023.

