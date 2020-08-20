'Black Myth: Wu Kong' looks like a gorgeous Monkey King-inspired game

Black Myth: Wu Kong is an upcoming action-adventure game from a Chinese independent game studio. If you played last year's excellent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or the recently released Mortal Shell, what's on display here will be familiar. Black Myth: Wu Kong takes the Souls-like formula and applies it to the classic tale of the Monkey King and the Journey to the West. Stance-switching, which is a central gameplay element in Souls-inspired games like Nioh and Nioh 2, makes an appearance. And at one point in the teaser, we also see the protagonist transform into two other creatures.

As in From Software's games, it looks like the world will be just as much of a character in Black Myth as the player avatar and the rest of the human-like cast. However, what's particularly notable about the game's presentation is that it's built on Unreal Engine 4.