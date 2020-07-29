'Sekiro' is getting a free update with new gameplay modes and costumes

FromSoftware

The mode feeds into the other new feature FromSoftware is adding to the game. Fashion Souls mavens will be happy to learn outfits are coming to Sekiro. The catch is that you earn two of them through the Gauntlet modes. The other one you get by completing the game once. "All outfits are purely cosmetic in nature: They are accouterments to your achievements within Sekiro," says FromSoftware.

Lastly, From plans to add a feature called Remnants. The idea behind these will be familiar if you've played any of the studio's past games. Remnants will allow you to record a message and up to 30 seconds of gameplay. Other players will see these clips as a ghost-like version of Wolf in their game. If you create a remnant and someone rates it, your character's health will be refilled for free.

The update will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. Hopefully, the new content should tide FromSoftware fans over while the studio continues to work on Elden Ring, its collaboration with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin. It will also give fans something to play while they wait for the upcoming PlayStation 5 remake of Demon's Souls.