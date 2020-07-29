Latest in Gaming

Image credit: FromSoftware

'Sekiro' is getting a free update with new gameplay modes and costumes

The downloadable content arrives on October 29th.
FromSoftware

When FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice hits Stadia on October 29th, you'll have a reason to revisit the game even if you don't subscribe to Google's streaming platform. On the same day, the studio plans to release a free update for the action-adventure title that will add new gameplay features, the first of which is a boss challenge mode. 

By visiting any one of the game's many Sculptor's Idols, you'll be able to take on any boss you previously defeated. Once you’ve honed your skills, you can take on multiple bosses consecutively by checking out the upcoming Gauntlet of Strength mode. Unlike in the main game where you can use protagonist Wolf's ability to come back to life to get multiple chances to take down a boss, the Gauntlet of Strength gives you only one life. If you die, that's it. You have to start from the beginning of the challenge. 

Sekiro outfit
FromSoftware

The mode feeds into the other new feature FromSoftware is adding to the game. Fashion Souls mavens will be happy to learn outfits are coming to Sekiro. The catch is that you earn two of them through the Gauntlet modes. The other one you get by completing the game once. "All outfits are purely cosmetic in nature: They are accouterments to your achievements within Sekiro," says FromSoftware. 

Lastly, From plans to add a feature called Remnants. The idea behind these will be familiar if you've played any of the studio's past games. Remnants will allow you to record a message and up to 30 seconds of gameplay. Other players will see these clips as a ghost-like version of Wolf in their game. If you create a remnant and someone rates it, your character's health will be refilled for free.

The update will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. Hopefully, the new content should tide FromSoftware fans over while the studio continues to work on Elden Ring, its collaboration with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin. It will also give fans something to play while they wait for the upcoming PlayStation 5 remake of Demon's Souls.  

