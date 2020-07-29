'Sekiro' is getting a free update with new gameplay modes and costumes

When FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice hits Stadia on October 29th, you'll have a reason to revisit the game even if you don't subscribe to Google's streaming platform. On the same day, the studio plans to release a free update for the action-adventure title that will add new gameplay features, the first of which is a boss challenge mode.
By visiting any one of the game's many Sculptor's Idols, you'll be able to take on any boss you previously defeated. Once you’ve honed your skills, you can take on multiple bosses consecutively by checking out the upcoming Gauntlet of Strength mode. Unlike in the main game where you can use protagonist Wolf's ability to come back to life to get multiple chances to take down a boss, the Gauntlet of Strength gives you only one life. If you die, that's it. You have to start from the beginning of the challenge.