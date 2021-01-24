Bloodhound needs another new owner to break the land speed record

Here we go again. The team behind Bloodhound, a British car designed to beat the the world land speed record, is looking for a new benefactor. The current owner, Ian Warhurst, saved the project from financial ruin in December 2018. In a press release, the Bloodhound team explained that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, combined with the turbulent UK economy, has “severely impacted the search for fundraising” and, as a consequence, the timeline for completing the world record attempt.

And that’s a problem. Warhurst took on the project with enough financing to complete some test runs in South Africa. These took place in October and November 2019. The team hoped that this milestone, combined with a flurry of media coverage — which included a documentary on the UK’s Channel 4 — would galvanize interest and, ultimately, attract new financing. Clearly, that money never came. “At this stage, in absence of further, immediate, funding, the only options remaining are to close down the programme or put the project up for sale to allow me to pass on the baton and allow the team to continue the project,” Warhurst explained.