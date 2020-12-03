Bose's unannounced Sport Open Earbuds leak via FCC filings

Bose looks set to add to its lineup of true wireless earbuds, if its latest Federal Communications Commission filings are anything to go by. As spotted by The Verge, documents and photos for a product called Sport Open Earbuds have popped up on the FCC website.

Similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live, these have an open design. So, unlike regular earbuds, they won't go in your ear — a hook holds them in place. As if the Bose wasn't making things clear enough with the name, it designed these with fitness in mind. The documents also include a look at the charger.