Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bose

Bose launches three new sunglasses with speakers for its Frames line

Tempo was made for sports, while Tenor and Soprano are for everyday use.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Bose
Bose

Sponsored Links

Bose has launched three new models for its Frames line of hybrid sunglasses—slash—headphones devices over a year after it debuted the two original options. The new models are called Tempo, Tenor and Soprano, and the company says they feature better bass response than Alto and Rondo, which had basically no bass when we tested them out. Take note that like their predecessors, they’re sunglasses attached with baby speakers. Their audio components were deliberately designed not to obscure your ears, so you can still hear your surroundings even if you’re listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks.

The new models’ updated microphone system can keep out wind and other ambient noises to make talking on the phone using the devices easier. Also, the new Frames have integrated touch control for volume — simply slide your finger forward or backward on the right temple — so you won’t have to whip out your phone anytime you want to turn it up or down.

The Tempo (pictured above) is a pair of sports sunglasses made of TR90, a thermoplastic material that can withstand extreme temperatures and various conditions. It also has grippy nose pads to prevent the eyewear from slipping down your face while you’re on the move. This model has 22mm speakers embedded in the temples, and they’re supposed to be powerful enough that you can still hear what you’re listening to even while cycling at 25mph.

In addition, the Tempo is USB—C compatible, has eight hours of battery life and has several lenses with different benefits to choose from: the basic polycarbonate one, Road Orange (can reduce glare from reflective surfaces), Trail Blue (can increase contrast under bright sun conditions) and Twilight Yellow (very low light lens for use at dusk).

Bose
Tenor (Bose)

Meanwhile, both Tenor and Soprano were made for everyday use, with the former having a square style design and the latter having a subtle cat eye shape. They both have 16mm speakers, are scratch- and shatter-resistant and have 5.5 hours of battery life. You also have several lenses to choose from: Mirrored Blue and Silver for Tenor, Rose Gold and Purple-fade for Soprano.

All three models are prescription—ready and are now available for $249.95 from Bose and select resellers.

Bose
Soprano (Bose)
In this article: Bose, Frames, Tempo, Tenor, Soprano, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

View
The Xbox Series X vs. the Xbox Series S: What's the difference?

The Xbox Series X vs. the Xbox Series S: What's the difference?

View
Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

View
The Morning After: Everything Xbox Series X

The Morning After: Everything Xbox Series X

View
The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr