Bose launches three new sunglasses with speakers for its Frames line

Bose has launched three new models for its Frames line of hybrid sunglasses—slash—headphones devices over a year after it debuted the two original options. The new models are called Tempo, Tenor and Soprano, and the company says they feature better bass response than Alto and Rondo, which had basically no bass when we tested them out. Take note that like their predecessors, they’re sunglasses attached with baby speakers. Their audio components were deliberately designed not to obscure your ears, so you can still hear your surroundings even if you’re listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks.
The new models’ updated microphone system can keep out wind and other ambient noises to make talking on the phone using the devices easier. Also, the new Frames have integrated touch control for volume — simply slide your finger forward or backward on the right temple — so you won’t have to whip out your phone anytime you want to turn it up or down.