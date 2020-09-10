Bose launches three new sunglasses with speakers for its Frames line

The Tempo (pictured above) is a pair of sports sunglasses made of TR90, a thermoplastic material that can withstand extreme temperatures and various conditions. It also has grippy nose pads to prevent the eyewear from slipping down your face while you’re on the move. This model has 22mm speakers embedded in the temples, and they’re supposed to be powerful enough that you can still hear what you’re listening to even while cycling at 25mph.

In addition, the Tempo is USB—C compatible, has eight hours of battery life and has several lenses with different benefits to choose from: the basic polycarbonate one, Road Orange (can reduce glare from reflective surfaces), Trail Blue (can increase contrast under bright sun conditions) and Twilight Yellow (very low light lens for use at dusk).

Tenor (Bose)

Meanwhile, both Tenor and Soprano were made for everyday use, with the former having a square style design and the latter having a subtle cat eye shape. They both have 16mm speakers, are scratch- and shatter-resistant and have 5.5 hours of battery life. You also have several lenses to choose from: Mirrored Blue and Silver for Tenor, Rose Gold and Purple-fade for Soprano.

All three models are prescription—ready and are now available for $249.95 from Bose and select resellers.