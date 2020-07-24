Doritos may have spoiled the next 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game

You might not have to wait for Activision to reveal the name of the next Call of Duty game — apparently, a snack food purveyor is one step ahead. TheGaming Revolution has shared (via Call of Duty News and Windows Central) pictures of what’s said to be a Doritos promo for the still-unannounced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The return to the original Black Ops era had been rumored for a while, but this seemingly confirms the plans.
The promo (which offers a chance to win double experience points for a year) appears to start October 5th, although that doesn’t necessarily guarantee the game will be available at the same time. A similar promo for Modern Warfare started October 1st last year ahead of the game’s October 25th release, but it also didn’t arrive during a pandemic that could affect development.