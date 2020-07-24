Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Activision

Doritos may have spoiled the next 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game

Get ready for a return to the Cold War.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
42m ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 04: A general view of atmosphere at the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Launch Party held at Barker Hangar on November 4, 2010 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Activision)
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Activision

You might not have to wait for Activision to reveal the name of the next Call of Duty game — apparently, a snack food purveyor is one step ahead. TheGaming Revolution has shared (via Call of Duty News and Windows Central) pictures of what’s said to be a Doritos promo for the still-unannounced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The return to the original Black Ops era had been rumored for a while, but this seemingly confirms the plans.

The promo (which offers a chance to win double experience points for a year) appears to start October 5th, although that doesn’t necessarily guarantee the game will be available at the same time. A similar promo for Modern Warfare started October 1st last year ahead of the game’s October 25th release, but it also didn’t arrive during a pandemic that could affect development.

While nothing has been confirmed at this stage, leaks have suggested it may take Modern Warfare’s grittiness one step further. The title will supposedly explore the Vietnam War from the perspectives of the US, South Vietnam and the Viet Cong, with excursions to other parts of the world. The game might also be the product of corporate drama, with Treyarch apparently taking over after Raven and Sledgehammer fought over the title.

Treyarch co-head Jason Blundell also left the studio after 13 years, although his March departure was late enough into development that it might not have affected the upcoming game in a major way.

Whatever game arrives, the announcement will come relatively late. Activision has historically announced Call of Duty games at or before E3 in June. With E3 cancelled, however, the publisher hasn’t had to stick to that timetable. An announcement might also be affected by the expected fall launches of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, provided the game takes advantage of them. Don’t be surprised if Activision takes its time, then, no matter how accurate this leak may be.

In this article: Activision, Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, games, video games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AirPods Pro hit new all-time-low price of $199 at Staples

AirPods Pro hit new all-time-low price of $199 at Staples

View
Microsoft's next-gen Xbox promise was trouble from the start

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox promise was trouble from the start

View
The Galaxy S10e is cheaper than ever on Amazon today

The Galaxy S10e is cheaper than ever on Amazon today

View
Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

View
The Marvel's Avengers beta hits PS4 first on August 7th

The Marvel's Avengers beta hits PS4 first on August 7th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr