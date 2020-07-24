Doritos may have spoiled the next 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game

These are the two Doritos Double XP promotional images that I was DM'd earlier from an anonymous source for Call of Duty 2020 Black Ops Cold War. I was too worried about copyright issues to post them earlier but since CharlieIntel shared them I (assume?) they're safe. pic.twitter.com/yvvjH7CvKU — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 26, 2020

While nothing has been confirmed at this stage, leaks have suggested it may take Modern Warfare’s grittiness one step further. The title will supposedly explore the Vietnam War from the perspectives of the US, South Vietnam and the Viet Cong, with excursions to other parts of the world. The game might also be the product of corporate drama, with Treyarch apparently taking over after Raven and Sledgehammer fought over the title.

Treyarch co-head Jason Blundell also left the studio after 13 years, although his March departure was late enough into development that it might not have affected the upcoming game in a major way.

Whatever game arrives, the announcement will come relatively late. Activision has historically announced Call of Duty games at or before E3 in June. With E3 cancelled, however, the publisher hasn’t had to stick to that timetable. An announcement might also be affected by the expected fall launches of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, provided the game takes advantage of them. Don’t be surprised if Activision takes its time, then, no matter how accurate this leak may be.