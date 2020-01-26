Call of Duty League resumes April 10th with online-only format

LET’S GO!!!!



CDL is BACK. Presenting the new 2020 Home Series Schedule. Competition returns THIS FRIDAY, April 10 at 4pm ET/1pm PT! https://t.co/qwDMUI7xtr#CDL2020 #LFG pic.twitter.com/rmX4oaD7Ms — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 6, 2020

“No one wants to be in this situation, but we are, and we’re thankful that Call of Duty League can forge ahead and deliver live competition to fans when it’s probably needed most,” commissioner Johanna Faries said in a statement. The Home Series schedule extends through July 26th and details about the championship weekend will be revealed later.

While many sports have been impacted by stadium and arena closures, several top-level esports events have carried on in online-only formats. Athletes and racing drivers are even continuing to compete in virtual versions of their sports, with broadcast and cable networks airing some showdowns.