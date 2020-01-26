Call of Duty League resumes April 10th with online-only format

The Call of Duty League will return this weekend after several weeks of inaction. Much like the Overwatch League, its fellow Activision Blizzard esports series, matches will take place entirely online with players taking part remotely. The league cancelled live events in recent weeks owing to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Play will follow the usual tournament format, with eight teams squaring off in the first Home Series. Group stage matches will take place Friday, followed by knockout rounds and semifinals on Saturday then championship matchups on Sunday. You can watch the action on the CDL YouTube channel.