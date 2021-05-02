'Call of Duty: Warzone' is adding Rambo and John McClane

Fortnite has hosted hordes of pop culture characters, but now Call of Duty: Warzone is joining in the fun. The battle royale is adding action heroes Rambo and John McClane, who should fit right in with Season 3 Reloaded's '80s theme. Of course, you'll need to pony up real money to play as Sly's stoic war junkie or Bruce Willis' wise-cracking cop. Their respective operator bundles — replete with unique weapons, blueprints, emblems and charms — will be up for grabs from tonight until June 18th.

The Reagan-era veterans — both of who have slugged it out in multiple sequels since their '80s heyday — are a far cry from the all-consuming IP frenzy of Fortnite. Over the years, Epic's battle royale has found room for Marvel heroes, Lara Croft, the Mandalorian (with Baby Yoda in tow) and NFL and soccer stars. The crossovers undoubtedly helping to broaden the game's appeal with an entire legion of gamers young and old. Perhaps, Warzone is eyeing a similar route.

Call of Duty: Warzone

As part of the update, it's also bringing Nakatomi Plaza to Verdansk. The skyscraper, where McClane played cat and mouse with Alan Rickman's terrorist leader Hans Gruber, will replace the Broadcast tower in the Downtown district. It will also feature optional missions, like defusing C4 on the building's roof and interrupting an arms deal, which dole out rewards. The same goes for the Survival Camps littered across Verdansk in homage to Rambo: First Blood Part II. These makeshift sites will offer loadout items and the dog tags of felled players.

As usual, the latest update includes a raft of extras including a new game mode called Power Grab, new weapons, and Killstreaks. You can check out the full list of features on the Call of Duty blog.