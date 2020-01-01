Latest in Gear

ABC's Chadwick Boseman tribute is now streaming on Disney+

"A Tribute For A King" is now available on demand.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
After news broke of Chadwick Boseman’s passing last week, ABC aired a special tribute to the late actor during the episode of its 20/20 show the Sunday after. If you missed it the first time around, you can now catch Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute For A King on Disney+, according to the streaming service.

Disney+ is also the home of some of Boseman’s shows like Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. According to Deadline, ABC’s special tribute features testimony from castmates like Robert Downey Jr, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. Avengers director Joe Anthony Russo, Marvel chief Kevin Feige, Disney executive Chairman Bob Iger as well as Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg also shared their memories.

The 40-minute long episode also reported that Boseman underwent several painful surgeries and chemotherapy sessions without telling anyone. The special appear to provide a closer look at the late actor’s life and how he inspired others, too. If you want to learn more about Boseman’s work and his impact, this could be a good special to watch.

