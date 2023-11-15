China's HiPhi debuts electric hatchback with a top speed of 186 MPH

Chinese automobile manufacturer HiPhi, otherwise called Human Horizons, just unveiled the HiPhi A, an all-electric hypercar that’s drenched in power. The company claims it can reach a top speed of 186 MPH and can accelerate to 60 MPH in around two seconds. The maximum power output is 1,305 PS, thanks to the company’s in-house-developed high-performance powertrain with a front single-motor drive and rear dual-motor drives.

The “A” in HiPhi A stands for Apollo and refers to the company’s technology partnership with the EV maker of the same name. Apollo’s behind several innovative hypercars, including the Intensa Emozione and Project Evo models. As such, the HiPhi A is more than just raw power and all-electric bona-fides. It boasts adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering and a proprietary torque vectoring system that the company says improves both handling and braking.

There’s also plenty of premium features to suit consumers with deep pockets. These include a 23-speaker Meridian audio system, nappa leather trim and a robust driver-assist platform that features 34 sensors including lidar. As is the case with most modern high-end vehicles, there’s also an entertainment/infotainment screen to stave off boredom during those long road trips. This screen is attached to an “eight-direction, infinitely adjustable, high-speed motion robotic arm.”

This is an electric vehicle, so the battery is worth discussing. The 800-volt electrical system was developed in-house and features a battery that discharges up to 1,500 kw at its peak. Those numbers look good on paper, but HiPhi has yet to provide a range estimate, despite saying that the casing is fireproof.

The HiPhi A will take center stage at Friday’s Guangzhou Auto Show, which will be the first time people will be able to see it in person. The company promises more information, like pricing and availability, in the coming months. It’s worth noting that the brand doesn’t currently operate in the US, but has recently expanded to Europe.

Electric supercars are extremely expensive, so you had better start hitting up your rich relatives now. For instance, the Lotus Evija cost over $2 million when it launched back in 2020.

HiPhi’s release shouldn't be quite so bad, as the company's all-electric HiPhi Z all-electric sedan cost around $90,000 when it launched. This isn’t a hypercar, of course, but does include many of the same features, such as that nappa leather interior and floating entertainment screen.