Facebook's former product chief will return to the company

Cox’s return comes at a crucial moment for Facebook and Zuckerberg, who is grappling with an employee backlash after the CEO declined to take action on posts from Donald Trump that Twitter said glorified violence. Since then, employees have staged virtual walkouts and publicly criticized the company.

Cox resigned last year — a mover that cost him as much as $170 million in unvested stock, according to Yahoo Finance — after disagreements with Zuckerberg over the future of the company. Though Cox has never detailed those disagreements publicly, it’s been reported he was worried about Facebook’s plans to move toward an encrypted, privacy-focused platform, and to integrate the company’s “family” of apps.

But Cox now says he is “encouraged” by changes Facebook has made and that he reached out to Zuckerberg last month. “I’ve been following Facebook and I’ve been encouraged by progress on so many of the big issues facing us,” he wrote. “In the past month the world has grown more chaotic and unstable, which has only given me more resolve to help out. Our most important decisions and products are ahead of us.”