Facebook's former product chief will return to the company

Chris Cox, one of Facebook’s longest-serving executives, is returning to the company after he resigned last year amid disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Cox, who first joined Facebook as an engineer in 2005, announced Thursday that he is returning to the social network in his former role as Chief Product Officer.
“In 2019 I refocused my time, spinning up climate change initiatives, building progressive political infrastructure for this election year, playing with my reggae band, and reconnecting with my family and kiddos,” he wrote in a Facebook post announcing the move. “Then 2020 refocused us all, on a public health crisis, an economic crisis, and now a reckoning of racial injustice. The world is unsettled, divided. People are struggling when things were already hard.”