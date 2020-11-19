Latest in Gear

Consumer Reports study finds reliability issues with some EVs

It will no longer recommend certain EVs from Audi, Kia and Porsche.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
There are probably always going to be teething issues with new products, and electric vehicles are no exception. According to the results of Consumer Reports' most recent reliability study, owners of recent EV models have flagged some "significant problems," which are thankfully covered under warranty.

The survey covered 329,000 vehicles and some EVs -- Audi E-Tron, Kia Niro EV and Tesla Model Y -- "had more than their share of problems," according to Consumer Reports. Some E-Tron owners, for instance, identified drive-system electrical failures and issues with power equipment. Respondents who own the Niro noted other problems, like a bearing in the motor that needed to be replaced.

As a result, Consumer Reports no longer recommends the E-Tron or Niro. Audi and Kia said they're taking steps to address the reported issues.

Model Y owners, meanwhile, flagged some build quality issues. Some raised concerns about the paint. Others had to deal with alignment issues, with some unable to close the rear hatch of the car. Tesla is 25th among 26 automakers in Consumer Reports' latest brand reliability rankings.

The survey has impacted reliability predictions for other EVs. Consumer Reports doesn't have much data from its member on the Porsche Taycan just yet. However, it lowered its reliability prediction on that car from average to below average based on reports it received about other new EVs. As such, it's no longer recommending the Taycan. Although the organization hasn't tested the Ford Mustang Mach-E or the Mercedes-Benz EQC, it reduced its reliability predictions for those to below average too.

