Consumer Reports study finds reliability issues with some EVs

There are probably always going to be teething issues with new products, and electric vehicles are no exception. According to the results of Consumer Reports' most recent reliability study, owners of recent EV models have flagged some "significant problems," which are thankfully covered under warranty.
The survey covered 329,000 vehicles and some EVs -- Audi E-Tron, Kia Niro EV and Tesla Model Y -- "had more than their share of problems," according to Consumer Reports. Some E-Tron owners, for instance, identified drive-system electrical failures and issues with power equipment. Respondents who own the Niro noted other problems, like a bearing in the motor that needed to be replaced.