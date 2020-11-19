Consumer Reports study finds reliability issues with some EVs

As a result, Consumer Reports no longer recommends the E-Tron or Niro. Audi and Kia said they're taking steps to address the reported issues.

Model Y owners, meanwhile, flagged some build quality issues. Some raised concerns about the paint. Others had to deal with alignment issues, with some unable to close the rear hatch of the car. Tesla is 25th among 26 automakers in Consumer Reports' latest brand reliability rankings.

The survey has impacted reliability predictions for other EVs. Consumer Reports doesn't have much data from its member on the Porsche Taycan just yet. However, it lowered its reliability prediction on that car from average to below average based on reports it received about other new EVs. As such, it's no longer recommending the Taycan. Although the organization hasn't tested the Ford Mustang Mach-E or the Mercedes-Benz EQC, it reduced its reliability predictions for those to below average too.