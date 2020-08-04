An OnlyFans creator is suing a site that hosts paywalled images for free

YouTube creators aren’t the only ones battling copyright infringement. OnlyFans creators Deniece “Niece” Waidhofer is suing Thothub -- a site that reposts paywalled adult content for free -- for spreading her images without consent, Motherboard reports. Waidhofer isn’t just going after Thothub, though. She’s suing Cloudflare for providing services to Thothub and the websites Chaturbate and BangBros for advertising on the site.
According to the complaint, Waidhofer sells semi-nude images to her OnlyFans subscribers for $14.99 per month. Some of those images have reportedly been published on Thothub and have spread across the internet causing “personal, reputational and monetary harm.”