The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of 'Cyberpunk 2077' are out now

The long-awaited PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are out now. CD Projekt Red previously planned to release the upgrades last year, but delayed them until early 2022. Those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One will get a free upgrade to the respective current-gen version.

Players can expect faster loading, dynamic scaling and other visual and technical upgrades. The PS5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback, built-in speaker and adaptive trigger functions, as well as activity cards and 3D audio.

There are performance and ray-tracing modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In performance mode, the game will run in 4K at 60 frames per second with occasional, small framerate drops. You'll get medium/half-res SSR (Screen Space Reflection) quality too. With ray-tracing on, the framerate will drop to 30 fps with SSR quality at high/half-res. On Xbox Series S, the game will run in 1440p at 30fps.

The current-gen editions are arriving 14 months after Cyberpunk 2077's tumultuous debut. There were widespread reports of the game running poorly on PS4 and Xbox One at the outset, so much so that Sony yanked Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. Sony and Microsoft both offered refunds to any player who wanted one. The game stayed off of Sony's digital storefront for six months until CDPR whipped it into shape with a laundry list of bug fixes. Here's hoping things go much more smoothly for PS5 and Series X/S players.

CD Projekt Red

Along with the current-gen versions, patch 1.5 includes updates for all platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. The perk system has been overhauled. Perk points have been unassigned, so that players can revamp their build based on new skill trees.

Enemies are smarter and it's easier for them to find cover. Crowds are more responsive to aggressive actions you carry out — some bystanders might even attack you if they're threatened — though these changes won't apply to PS4 or Xbox One.

Driving should be better too, with better braking and suspension, and all bikes will have glowing wheel wells players can switch on. Completing missions will mean more cash in your pocket and cars won't cost as much. There are new guns and attachments to check out as well (though I'm not sure they can beat running around Night City with a sword).

CDPR is adding more character customization options, including a larger range of makeup looks. Also, players will at long last be able to change how their version of V looks mid-game. You'll be able to rent apartments (or home bases) in other parts of the city and change the look of your living space too.

If there’s one thing I can tell you about this city – you either love it or wanna burn it.



No middle ground. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/NnRPS8ExU3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 15, 2022

There's much more going on in this patch, including tweaks to relationships, the loot system and economy; an option to walk slowly; and more poses for Johnny Silverhand. There's a Spanish voiceover support in the Americas, but only on the current-gen consoles. CDPR is leaving some changes for players to discover by themselves.

The patch is around 50 GB on Xbox, PS4 and PC (Stadia players won't need to download it, of course). PS5 owners will need to download the new version manually from the PlayStation Store, and they'll be able to transfer one of their save files.

Newcomers will be able to check out a fairly meaty chunk of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S without paying anything, as there's a five-hour trial available. Your progress will carry over to the full game. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently 50 percent off on the PlayStation Store, Xbox store and GOG.