Spotify's latest playlist is for sports fans who like music with their highlights

"Daily Sports" is now available in the US.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
With professional leagues like the NBA and MLB returning to action after the coronavirus pandemic sidelined them earlier in the year, Spotify is debuting a new playlist to help you get your daily sports fix. Like the Daily Wellness and Your Daily Drive playlists the company launched in April and June, Daily Sports playlists will feature a mix of music and podcasts. 

You'll find content from the likes of the Sports News Minute with Larry Brown and ESPN Daily, alongside a selection of songs from your favorite artists and new acts. Notably, the playlist will also include audio episodes from The Ringer, which Spotify acquired at the start of the year.   

For a lot of people, Spotify's personalized playlists are what keeps them subscribed to the service. When you're not sure what you want to listen to, mainstays like Discover Weekly and Release Radar are easy ways to find something new to enjoy. So it's not surprising to see the company add more daily options, particularly ones that highlight its recent investments into podcasts.         

Daily Sports is available starting today for Spotify users in the US. You can find the playlist through the Made For You section of the mobile and web app.     

