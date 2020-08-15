Spotify's latest playlist is for sports fans who like music with their highlights

With professional leagues like the NBA and MLB returning to action after the coronavirus pandemic sidelined them earlier in the year, Spotify is debuting a new playlist to help you get your daily sports fix. Like the Daily Wellness and Your Daily Drive playlists the company launched in April and June, Daily Sports playlists will feature a mix of music and podcasts.

You'll find content from the likes of the Sports News Minute with Larry Brown and ESPN Daily, alongside a selection of songs from your favorite artists and new acts. Notably, the playlist will also include audio episodes from The Ringer, which Spotify acquired at the start of the year.