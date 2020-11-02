Daimler and Volvo team up to make fuel cells for trucks and generators

Daimler and Volvo both believe hydrogen fuel cells have a place alongside pure electric power, and they’re teaming up to ensure that happens. They’re forming a joint venture to develop and sell fuel cell systems. The focus is on heavy-duty trucks (such as Mercedes’ GenH2 concept pictured above), but the two note their technology should be “ideally suited” to tasks like stationary power generators — imagine a cleaner alternative to the diesel generators that keep data centers up and running.

The two are creating a system with multiple power stages, most notably a twin system that delivers 300kW of non-stop power for long-haul trucks. They stress that they’ll remain competitors elsewhere, including the actual integration of fuel cells into their own vehicles.