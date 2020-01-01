Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images

David Fincher signs a four-year exclusivity deal with Netflix

The director behind Mindhunter and House of Cards won't be switching to a new platform anytime soon.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 09: David Fincher attends the 'Love, Death & Robots' SXSW Film Festival premiere at Alamo Drafthouse on March 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Netflix)
Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images

For the time being, David Fincher is a Netflix man. Speaking with French magazine Premiere, the director revealed that he’s signed an “exclusive contract with them for another four years.” [Note: The report was originally written in French, but we’re confident in Google’s translation.] It’s an obvious step in the pair’s growing relationship. Fincher was an executive producer on House of Cards, Netflix’s first breakout hit, and directed the first two episodes. He then moved onto the critically-acclaimed Mindhunter and, last year, was involved in the animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots. His next movie, a biopic called Mank, hits theaters tomorrow and Netflix on November 13th.

The last time Fincher worked on something that wasn’t Netflix related was Gone Girl. Before that, the director had made a name for himself with The Social Network, Zodiac, Fight Club and Seven, among others.

Fincher is the latest in a long line of creators that have been snapped up by major streaming service. Netflix already has a deal in place with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the duo that adapted Game of Thrones for HBO. The company is also working with Glee producer Ryan Murphy and Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. Apple, meanwhile, has secured its own pantheon of big names, including Oprah Winfrey and legendary director Martin Scorsese. It’s a cutthroat land grab as companies try to ensure that the best content comes to their services and, perhaps more importantly, not a rival platform that wants to tempt its subscribers away.

In this article: Netflix, David Fincher, Mank, Mindhunter, business, news, entertainment
