Anker's 3-in-1 power bank drops to just $20, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
This week, we found discounts on Kindle, Xbox, Sonos, Apple and more.
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It's getting close to pinch time, when gifts bought online will probably arrive in time for the holidays, but then again, might not. If you're willing to assume the odds are in your favor — or don't really care when something arrives on your doorstep — you'll be happy to know this turned out to be a pretty good week to save on tech.
Many of the sale prices from Black Friday expired after Cyber Week ended, but some deals have miraculously popped back up. The Apple Watch 10 is still down to $330 (with an on-page coupon), and the brand new Kindle Paperwhite is $25 off. Anker's 3-in-1 power bank/wall charger combo is just $20, also with a coupon. We also found discounts on gaming gear, Bluetooth speakers, robo vacs and more. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
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Anker 3-in-1 5,000mAh USB-C portable charger for $20 ($20 off with coupon): Click the on-page coupon to get this all-time low price on an battery bank. It's similar to one of the models we chose for our best power bank list, but has a few more mAh of juice. It has a built-in and foldable AC plug that allows it to act as a 30W wall charger as well as a portable battery and there's also a built-in USB-C cable.
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Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $29 ($21 off): Woot currently has a three-month digital code for the game subscription for $34, but if it's your first time shoppng at Woot, you can use the code GAMEPASS at checkout to get an additional $5 off, bringing the price down to $29. The deal runs through the end of the day today, December 13. Game Pass Ultimate is one of our favorite Xbox accessories and gives you the opportunity to try out titles you may have never played.
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Elgato Stream Deck Neo for $80 ($20 off): The Neo is Elgato's smaller (and much more affordable) take on one of our favorite game streaming items, the Stream Deck +. They both have eight customizable keys you can program with shortcuts for streaming or just knocking out your daily computing tasks.
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Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) for $135 ($25 off): This is $5 more than the all-time low of $130 the new Kindle Paperwhite hit for Black Friday, but it's still $25 less than the list price. We gave the Signature Edition an 85 in our review. This standard model lacks wireless charging, auto-adjusting lights and has a smaller capacity, but we noted those features really weren't essential — the standard Paperwhite is still plenty premium.
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Cosori 6-quart 9-in-1 air fryer for $88 ($32 off): Our runner up for best air fryer of 2024 is just $3 more than its all-time low as a Prime Exclusive a few months ago. It has nine present modes, including preheat, broil, bake, roast, proof and frozen settings. The air fryer also includes a touchscreen, basket-release button and spacious cooking basket.
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Backbone One mobile gaming controller for $70 ($30 off): A dedicated physical controller will let you more easily play the widening number of games that are available on your phone. One of our picks for the best mobile game controllers is the Backbone One, which is back on sale. The second-gen USB-C PlayStation Edition has dropped down to $70, though if you're not a Prime member you may not see the discount until you add the item to your cart.
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Google Pixel Tablet (128GB) for $279 ($120 off): This is the lowest price we've tracked since its release. The Google Pixel Tablet with its 11-inch screen is one of the best Android tablets according to our tests. Though we think it works best when paired with its optional speaker dock.
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Amazon Echo Show 8 for $85 ($65 off): This is $5 more than the smart display went for over Black Friday, but it's still over 40 percent off. It'll handle all the things Alexa can do such as making shopping lists, predicting the weather and controlling your connected smart home devices just by asking. Plus it has an eight-inch screen so you can see your doorbell feed, make video calls, watch a Netflix show and watch recipe videos.
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Breville the Bambino Plus Espresso Machine for $400 ($100 off): This quality machine has two things going for it for the home barista: It's not gigantic and not crazy expensive (when compared to the $1,000-plus options out there). The controls are simple enough for newbies, but the results are cafe-quality, which is why we recommend it in our guide to gifts for coffee lovers. Also at Williams Sonoma and direct from Breville.
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JBL Go 4 for $40 ($10 off): This is a return to the Cyber Monday pricing for JBL's smallest portable speaker. It gives up to seven hours of battery life on a charge, has an IP67 waterproof rating and a tiny built-in carry strap so you can bring it wherever you go. Also at Amazon and Best Buy.
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Sonos Move 2 for $359 ($90 off): Sonos speakers dipped down for Black Friday then shot back up. Since then, a few of the brand's speakers have returned to their shopping holiday lows, including the Move 2 which we gave it an 80 in our review, praising the battery life, loud output, improved sound and handy line-in jack. Also at Amazon.
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Sonos Era 100 for $199 ($50 off): The Sonos Era 100 has also returned to it's Cyber Week pricing. It's our pick for the best midrange smart speaker. We like the excellent sound quality plus it pairs well with other Sonos devices. It has Alexa built-in, so it can handle regular smart home duties, but it'll also make your music sound far better than any spherical Echo can.
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Sonos Ray soundbar for $169 ($110 off): The Ray soundbar is our pick for a runner-up mid-range soundbar in our guide. It's compact, easy to set up and is relatively affordable, especially now.
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Anker Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max for $129 ($120 off): This is our pick for the best ultra budget robot vacuum. We like the slim design, good suction power and relatively long battery life (up to 100 minutes). Just note that it does have some smarts, but no Wi-Fi connectivity — you'll control it with a remote instead of an app.
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Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones for $298 ($101 off): All four colorways are on sale and this matches the all-time low we've seen a few times before. The WH-1000XM5 earned a stellar 95 from us in our review. The noise-cancelling cans offer a near-perfect balance between features, performance and price; in fact, they're the Bluetooth headphones Billy Steele, Engadget's resident audio guru, recommends for most people. Also at Amazon.
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LEVOIT Core300S Air Purifier for $120 ($30 off): This is the model we recommend for smaller rooms in our https://www.engadget.com/best-air-purifier-120040002.htmlguide to air purifiers. It relatively quiet, has affordable replacement filters and did a good job of clearing the air in our tests.
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Twelve South AirFly Pro for $44 ($11 off): This handy transmitter lets you connect your wireless earbuds to a 3.5mm jack — ideal for airplanes. This Pro model can receive audio so you can also make phone calls through your headphones, but if you don't need that feature, you can save some money by going with the AirFly SE model, currently $5 off and down to $30.
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PlayStation 5 (slim) for $424 ($76 off MSRP): While this 15 percent price drop isn't the biggest we've seen, larger discounts for Sony's console have been uncommon over the past year. This bundle throws in a few Fortnite skins and V-Bucks, while the console alone is available for the same price. Alternatively, you can pair the machine with the recent RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard or an EA sports game for $450 at Walmart. Also at Target, GameStop and PlayStation Direct. Sony says its holiday PS5 sale will run through December 24.
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PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) + NBA 2K25 for $374 at GameStop ($76 off): If you don't care about owning physical discs, you can save another $50 upfront by getting the all-digital PS5. This bundle includes the latest NBA 2K game as a freebie, though the Fortnite bundle noted above and the standalone console are each available for $375 too. Also at Amazon, Target, Best Buy and PlayStation Direct.
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Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 at Walmart ($21 off): This is another deal we've seen a few times before, but it's a decent $5 to $15 off the Xbox pad's typical street price, depending on which color you pick. A few different color options are still on sale, with some models priced $5 higher. Just remember that this gamepad requires a pair of AA batteries or a separate pack for power. Also at Amazon and Target.
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PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain for $349 at Amazon ($251 off): Sony's middling software support has made the PSVR2 difficult to widely recommend, but if you have cash to burn and want to dive into games like Gran Turismo 7, Tetris Effect or the Horizon spin-off bundled here, this is the headset's lowest price to date. Also at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop and PlayStation Direct. Sony says this deal will go through January 3.
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Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) for $330 at Amazon ($69 off): The latest Apple Watch is our top pick for the best smartwatch. It's slightly thinner and lighter than previous models, with a rich wide-angle OLED display, (mildly) improved battery life and the usual array of fitness tracking features. We gave it a score of 90 in our review. This ties the best price to date for the 42mm model, though you'll need to clip the on-page coupon to see the full discount at checkout. The larger 46mm version is also on sale for $360.
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Apple AirTags (4-pack) for $73 at Amazon ($26 off): Apple's Bluetooth tracker is our top pick for iPhone users, unsurprisingly, as it can accurately locate your belongings right from the Find My app. A waterproof design and replaceable battery help as well. Just make sure to grab a holder or case if you want to attach one to your keys. This deal is $5 more than the lowest price we've seen but still $7 off the four-pack's typical street price on Amazon. Also at Walmart.
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Samsung Pro Plus (1TB) for $90 at Amazon ($30 off): The Pro Plus is the top pick in our microSD card buying guide. It's not the cheapest card you can buy, but it tested faster than most of its peers in our benchmark tests, with a particular edge in random performance. That lets it play a bit nicer in a portable gaming PC or a device like the Raspberry Pi, where it'd more frequently have to access smaller bits of data in random locations. This is a new low for the 1TB model, which Samsung released earlier this year. Also at Samsung and B&H.
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Marshall Emberton II for $99 ($70 off): This is the smallest Marshall speaker in our guide. Its dual 10-watt drivers and passive radiators create an impressive, 360-degree sound. While it's not super loud, we think the output is nicely balanced. You'll get up to 30 hours of play on a charge. Also at Best Buy and directly from Marshall.
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Razer Basilisk V3 for $40 at Amazon ($30 off): The Basilisk V3 is the top wired pick in our gaming mouse buying guide for those who prefer a more ergonomic shape. This discount ties the device's all-time low. Razer released an revised version with an improved sensor a few months back, but that one costs $80 and isn't an essential upgrade while the old model is still in stock. Also at Best Buy.
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Astro Bot for $50 at Walmart ($10 off): The inventive 3D platformer Astro Bot is the closest thing the PS5 has to a modern Super Mario game, even if it is a bit too reverential to the PlayStation brand. Engadget's Jessica Conditt called it "one of the best games Sony has ever made" in her review. The game briefly fell to $43 at Amazon on Black Friday, but this is its best price otherwise. Also at Best Buy, Target and GameStop.
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Metaphor: ReFantazio for $50 at Amazon ($20 off): It's about as subtle as you'd expect a game named "Metaphor" to be, but the latest from the minds behind Persona 5 is a fantasy JRPG through and through: bombastic, stylish and deeply earnest. (And long.) This leftover Black Friday deal marks its lowest price to date. Also at Walmart.
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Hisense U7N 4K TV (55") for $479 at Amazon ($319 off): Several reviews around the web call the U7N one of the year's best TV values. It pumps out better brightness and contrast than most alternatives in its price range, plus it supports a fast 144Hz refresh rate at 4K, which helps PS5 and Xbox games look more fluid in motion. Its picture will look washed out if you don't view it straight-on, however, and it's limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports. This is the 55-inch model's all-time low. Other sizes are similarly discounted.
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Amazon Echo Buds for $25 at Amazon ($25 off): We highlight the Echo Buds in our guide to the best budget earbuds for those who prefer an unsealed design that doesn't totally mute the outside world. They sound decent for the price and can connect to multiple devices at once, though they aren't fully water-resistant. This deal matches their all-time low.
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Amazon Echo smart speaker for $55 at Amazon ($45 off): The latest Echo is the "best under $100" pick in our smart speaker buying guide thanks to its strong-for-its-size audio quality, stereo pairing support and (mostly) handy range of Alexa skills and smart home integrations. This discount comes in $5 above the lowest price we've seen. Other Echo devices are still on sale as well, including the smaller Echo Dot for $23 and the Echo Spot smart alarm clock for an all-time low of $45.
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Audible Premium Plus (3-month) for $3 at Amazon ($42 off): Non-subscribers can still get a three-month Audible Premium Plus trial for $1. Normally, the audiobook service costs $15 per month after a 30-day free trial. As a refresher, Premium Plus is Audible's upper tier: Apart from giving access the full Audible Plus library, it lets you keep one title from a curated selection of audiobooks each month. We wouldn't call it essential, but this is a good way to see if it'd work for you if you've been on the fence. Remember that the plan will auto-renew until you cancel.
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MasterClass Premium (1-year) for $144 at MasterClass ($96 off): MasterClass is still taking 40 percent off the cost of its annual subscription plans for new or returning users, bringing the "Plus" and "Premium" tiers down to $108 and $144, respectively. As a refresher, both options support offline viewing — the cheaper "Standard" tier does not — but the Premium plan lets you watch from six devices simultaneously instead of two. Either way, this is a decent chance to save if you've been interested in taking one of the service's many celebrity-led courses.
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Ultimate Ears Everboom for $180 at Amazon ($70 off): The Everboom is a mid-sized entry in Ultimate Ears' portable speaker lineup. We gave it a review score of 75 this past September and currently include it in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. Its rugged waterproof design, 20-hour battery life and 360-degree sound make it a solid outdoor companion, though it's somewhat bulky, and it's not the best at reproducing fine details in tracks. This deal price is a new all-time low.
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Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 for $60 ($40 off): We put the Wonderboom 3 on our guide to the best speakers and this next-gen model includes a new podcast mode EQ for crisp vocals and is made from more recycled plastics. Like its predecessor, it'll go for 14 hours on a charge and packs a waterproof build into its mini barrel-like shape. Also at Amazon.
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Anker Soundcore Motion 300 for $56 ($24 off): Weighing in at less than two pounds, Anker's speaker has a bright, punchy output with a crisp high end and thumpy bass. Plus it's waterproof and goes for 13 hours on a charge. No wonder it made our list of the best speakers.
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Dyson Airwrap for $490 at Amazon ($110 off): This multipurpose styling tool uses the Coanda effect to create curls without excessive heat, and it comes with a bunch of other attachments that let it work as a hairdryer, heated brush and more. It's certainly not cheap, but this is a good 18 percent off its normal street price. Also at Dyson.
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iRobot Roomba Vac Essential (Q0120) for $149 at Amazon ($101 off): This entry-level robot vacuum has decent cleaning power with three cleaning modes and the ability to set cleaning schedules from iRobot's mobile app. It's a fairly basic model with no obstacle avoidance tech, but it should work for first-time or budget-minded robovac buyers. This deal has been live for a few weeks now but comes within a couple bucks of the device's all-time low. Also at Best Buy.
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Dyson V15 Detect Absolute for $500 at Dyson ($250 off): The V15 Detect is our pick for the best cordless vacuum thanks to its excellent suction power, impressively portable design and hour-long battery life (which is fairly long for these things). This model comes with a "Fluffy Optic" cleaning head that illuminates the ground in front of you so you can better see where dust and debris is hiding. You get a few other cleaning head attachments in the box alongside that. This discount matches the lowest price we could find.
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ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) for $1,650 at Best Buy ($350 off): The 14-inch ROG Zephyrus G14 is the top pick in our guide to the best gaming laptops. We gave it a score of 91 in our review, praising its (relatively) elegant aluminum chassis and beautiful 120Hz OLED display. It can get toasty under load, and the memory isn't upgradeable, but this config can still handle more demanding games at high settings and the native 2.8K resolution without much trouble. It includes a Ryzen 9 8945HS chip, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 4070 GPU. Outside of one drop to $1,600 back in July, this ties the best price we've seen.
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Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13.8-inch) for $899 at Amazon ($300 off): We gave the latest Surface Laptop a score of 88 in our review, and we currently recommend it as a great ultraportable in our laptop buying guide. The caveat is that it uses an ARM processor, which runs well but may not work with every app or peripheral you use. If you can live with that, however, its bright 120Hz display, upscale aluminum design and long battery life all impress. Besides in-store-only deals, this is an all-time low for the config with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. A 15-inch version with a faster Snapdragon X Elite chip and 256GB of storage is down to a new low of $1,044. Also at Best Buy.
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