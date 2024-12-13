Anker's 3-in-1 power bank drops to just $20, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

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It's getting close to pinch time, when gifts bought online will probably arrive in time for the holidays, but then again, might not. If you're willing to assume the odds are in your favor — or don't really care when something arrives on your doorstep — you'll be happy to know this turned out to be a pretty good week to save on tech.

Many of the sale prices from Black Friday expired after Cyber Week ended, but some deals have miraculously popped back up. The Apple Watch 10 is still down to $330 (with an on-page coupon), and the brand new Kindle Paperwhite is $25 off. Anker's 3-in-1 power bank/wall charger combo is just $20, also with a coupon. We also found discounts on gaming gear, Bluetooth speakers, robo vacs and more. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

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Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget

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