Google's Pixel 9 Pro is $200 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

The Pixel 9 Pro is the top Android pick in our guide to the best smartphones, and we gave it a score of 94 in our review last year. It has just about all the key features we've come to enjoy from the Pixel series: top-notch cameras, a handsome design and a (relatively) clean version of Android that's guaranteed to receive updates until 2031. Its 6.3-inch OLED display is appropriately vivid and supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate, while its Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM keep everything running smooth without overheating. The battery is hefty enough to last through a full day, too, though we wish the phone could charge a bit faster than 27W, and Google's barrage of AI features is still hit or miss.

This $200 drop ties the largest cash discount we've seen for the unlocked 128GB model. Google says the deal will run until February 22. Also at the Google Store, Target and Best Buy. Note that you can save a bit more at Google and Best Buy by trading in an older phone, though exactly how much cash you'll get back depends on the device.

If you want a cheaper Pixel phone, the older Pixel 8 is also on sale for $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. This one has worse battery life, a less refined design and a less efficient processor than the Pixel 9 Pro but still gets you excellent cameras, helpful software and a quality OLED display. It's worth grabbing over the newer Pixel 8a when the two are available for the same price, as it supports faster charging speeds (27W vs. 18W) and still feels more premium in the hand. Do note, though, that Google is rumored to announce a new Pixel 9a phone in the coming weeks, so it might be worth waiting if you don't need a new phone right away.