Google's Pixel 9 Pro is $200 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
LG OLED TVs, PlayStation Plus Premium and our favorite portable SSD are also on sale.
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While Apple's new iPhone 16e may be the big tech news of the week, it's one of Google's Pixel phones that leads our latest weekly deal roundup. More specifically, the Pixel 9 Pro — our pick for the best Android handset — is down to $799 at several retailers, a $200 drop that represents the lowest price we've tracked for an unlocked model. If you don't need a new phone, a few other gadgets we recommend are also on sale, including Crucial's X9 Pro portable SSD, Apple's AirTag trackers, ASUS' ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop and Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 4 speaker. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still buy today.
Spotlight deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro (128GB)
The Pixel 9 Pro is the top Android pick in our guide to the best smartphones, and we gave it a score of 94 in our review last year. It has just about all the key features we've come to enjoy from the Pixel series: top-notch cameras, a handsome design and a (relatively) clean version of Android that's guaranteed to receive updates until 2031. Its 6.3-inch OLED display is appropriately vivid and supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate, while its Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM keep everything running smooth without overheating. The battery is hefty enough to last through a full day, too, though we wish the phone could charge a bit faster than 27W, and Google's barrage of AI features is still hit or miss.
This $200 drop ties the largest cash discount we've seen for the unlocked 128GB model. Google says the deal will run until February 22. Also at the Google Store, Target and Best Buy. Note that you can save a bit more at Google and Best Buy by trading in an older phone, though exactly how much cash you'll get back depends on the device.
If you want a cheaper Pixel phone, the older Pixel 8 is also on sale for $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. This one has worse battery life, a less refined design and a less efficient processor than the Pixel 9 Pro but still gets you excellent cameras, helpful software and a quality OLED display. It's worth grabbing over the newer Pixel 8a when the two are available for the same price, as it supports faster charging speeds (27W vs. 18W) and still feels more premium in the hand. Do note, though, that Google is rumored to announce a new Pixel 9a phone in the coming weeks, so it might be worth waiting if you don't need a new phone right away.
The rest of the best tech deals this week
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Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 for $70 at Amazon ($30 off MSRP): We've previously recommended the adorably compact Wonderboom 3 in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. The Wonderboom 4 is more or less the same device, only it charges over USB-C instead of microUSB and adds a "Podcast Mode" that better tunes the sound profile for, well, podcasts. Otherwise, it still sounds punchy and spacious for a speaker that's only four inches tall, and its IP67-rated design is both rugged and easy to control. The battery typically lasts more than 10 hours on a charge as well. Just don't expect super-high volume or bass response. The speaker fell to $60 for a week back in December, but this discount ties its lowest price outside of that. Also at B&H and Best Buy.
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Crucial X9 Pro (1TB) for $70 at Amazon ($31 off): This deal has popped up a few times in recent months, but it matches the lowest price in a year for the 1TB version of our favorite portable SSD. While the drive itself isn't the absolute fastest model out there, it's quick enough for most needs at a more reasonable price, it stays cool with extended use, and its rugged design is shorter than a credit card. Also at B&H and Best Buy.
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JLab Go Air Sport for $13 at Amazon ($17 off): This is the lowest price we've tracked for the budget pick in our guide to the best running headphones. You should see the full discount at checkout. The catch is that the offer only applies to the neon yellow model, which, let's say, won't be for everyone. This pair's boomy sound isn't the best, either, and it's light on features, with no active noise cancellation, multi-device pairing, wireless charging or automatic wear detection. Still, its sweat-resistant design stays secure during workouts, and its battery life is solid at roughly eight hours per charge. For $13, it's hard to complain if you just want a cheap set of beater headphones for the gym.
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LG C3 OLED TV (65-inch) for $1,197 at Amazon ($303 off): The LG C3 was released in 2023, but it's not a huge downgrade from last year's LG C4, so it's worth considering when it's discounted to this extent. While it can't quite match the brightness and color volume of a QD-OLED set like the Samsung S90D, it still gets you the usual benefits of a good OLED panel: excellent contrast, vibrant colors, wide viewing angles and minimal blurring from objects in motion. It's also equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support a fast 120Hz refresh rate, so it can make the most of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. This discount ties the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch version outside of a handful of in-store-only and eBay coupon deals. LG will release a new "C5" TV in the coming months, but we doubt it'll be available at this price anytime soon.
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Alan Wake 2 (PC) for $25 at Epic Games Store ($25 off): This matches the lowest price to date for the surreal survival horror game Alan Wake 2, which we recommend in our guide to the best PC games. The PS5 version is also on sale for $30, which is an all-time low for that platform. You shouldn't go into this one expecting tons of action, and the story definitely isn't immune to navel-gazing, but it's delightfully tense and voice-y in a way most high-production games are not nowadays. It's graphically gorgeous, too.
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Baseus Blade Laptop Power Bank for $48 at Amazon ($52 off, Prime only): The Baseus Blade is the budget pick in our guide to the best laptop power banks. At 20,000 mAh, it doesn't have enough juice to completely refill larger notebooks, but it can deliver a relatively speedy 100W charge from either of its two USB-C ports. There are two USB-A ports and a battery status display on top of that, and its tablet-like shape is fairly easy to tuck in a bag. This deal is only for Amazon Prime members, but it comes within a couple bucks of the lowest price we've seen. To see the full discount, click the 10 percent coupon on the product page and use the code BGAEY8HX at checkout.
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PlayStation Plus Premium (12-month) for $100 at PlayStation ($60 off, new and returning subscribers only): Through February 24, new and lapsed subscribers can get a year-long PlayStation Plus Premium subscription for $100. That's $60 less than usual. As a refresher, this is the top-end tier of Sony's online service. It gets you the core benefits of any PS Plus subscription — online play, cloud saves and a selection of free titles every month — plus access to a Game Pass-style catalog (including several retro PlayStation games), time-limited game trials and cloud streaming support. Most people will be fine without it, and Sony has only jacked up the service's price over time, but any sort of discount should be welcome if you're interested in the retro catalog and want to stream games remotely. Just remember to cancel before the subscription ends if you don't want to be auto-renewed at the standard rate.
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Apple Music (6-month) for $3 at Apple ($52 off, new subscribers and select devices only): Apple is running a promo that gives six months of Apple Music for $3 total. Normally, a solo subscription costs $11 per month after a 30-day free trial (or a three-month trial if you recently bought an Apple device). This offer comes with a few caveats, though: You must be new to Apple Music, not eligible for the aforementioned three-month trial and able to redeem the offer through an iPhone, iPad or Mac. If you meet all of that, however, this is a nice way to get a half-year of music streaming for cheap. We praise Apple Music in our guide to the best music services for its lossless streaming quality, ease of use with Apple devices and emphasis on letting actual people introduce you to new music. This deal runs through February 27, but remember your subscription will be set to auto-renew until you cancel.
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ASUS ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) for $450 at Best Buy ($200 off): The original ROG Ally isn't as powerful, ergonomic or long-lasting as the newer ROG Ally X, and all Windows gaming handhelds are stuck with clunkier software than Valve's Steam Deck, which remains the top pick in our buying guide. But when it's discounted to this extent, the older Ally is worth considering if you really want a handheld PC that can play games from any client, be it Steam, the Epic Games Store or the Xbox app. It's still a touch more powerful than the Deck, too, and its 120Hz VRR display does wonders to keep games looking smooth. And for as sloppy as Windows can be, ASUS has made its Armoury Crate app at least a little easier to navigate over time. Just don't expect more than a couple hours of battery life, and don't bother using the microSD slot. This deal ties the all-time low for the model with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip.
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ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) for $1,074 at Best Buy ($525 off): Here's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration of the ROG Zephyrus G14, which includes a Ryzen 9 8945HS chip, a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Be aware that this is last year's model; ASUS has already announced an upgraded version for 2025 that should arrive in the coming weeks. That said, the current G14 is the top pick in our gaming laptop buying guide, and it remains a decent buy at this price if you want a gaming machine that's premium-feeling and long-lasting enough to delight as an everyday laptop. The main downsides are that the memory isn't upgradeable and the design can get toasty under load. You'll also have to turn down graphics settings to get some games to run well at the display's native resolution. Still, that OLED screen is gorgeous, and there's enough power to play many titles just fine. We gave the ROG Zephyrus G14 a score of 91 in our review last year.
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Chipolo One (4-pack) for $68 at Chipolo ($32 off): The Chipolo One tops our guide to the best Bluetooth trackers. While it doesn't have the enormous crowd-sourcing network of Apple's AirTags, we've found it send separation alerts faster when you've left an item behind and ring louder when you're back in the vicinity. It also has a hole for attaching to key rings, unlike Apple's tracker. It may not be the safest choice if you're worried about losing your luggage on a long-distance trip, but as a security blanket for keys, wallets or handbags, it's convenient. This discount on a four-pack isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it's still a bit lower than its usual street price. Use the code ENGADGET10 at checkout to get the full deal. If you do want a set of AirTags, meanwhile, a four-pack of those is also on sale for $70 at Amazon and other retailers.
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ThermoWorks Thermapen One for $79 at ThermoWorks ($30 off): The Thermapen One is a buttonless instant-read meat thermometer that we highlight in our guide to the best grilling gear. It reads temperatures quickly and accurately, its backlit display is easy to read and the whole thing sleeps and wakes automatically. It's definitely not the cheapest option, but its faster readings may be worth the extra cost for frequent grillers. While not an all-time low, this Engadget-exclusive deal marks the lowest price we could find in the last couple of months.
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